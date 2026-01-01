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2021 Ford Escape

41,990 KM

Details Features

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Ford Escape

Titanium Hybrid

Watch This Vehicle
14230673

2021 Ford Escape

Titanium Hybrid

Location

Dixie Ford Sales

5495 Dixie Rd, Mississauga, ON L4W 1E6

905-629-1300

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
41,990KM
VIN 1FMCU9DZ3MUA76482

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Star White Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # Z8832A
  • Mileage 41,990 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
tinted windows
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Parking Distance Sensors
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Evasion Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
SECURITY ALARM
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
CVT Transmission
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Lithium Ion Traction Battery

Seating

Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Mirror Memory
Remote Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

am/fm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Comfort

Climate Control

Powertrain

4 Cylinder Engine

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Dual Air Controls
GPS System
Hill Ascent Control
Telematics
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Gas/Electric Hybrid
Led Headlights
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Hands-Free Liftgate
Automatic Parking
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Driver Restriction Features
Passenger illuminated vanity mirror
Requires Subscription
Adaptative Cruise Control
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Cruise Control Steering Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Dixie Ford Sales

Dixie Ford Sales

5495 Dixie Rd, Mississauga, ON L4W 1E6
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905-629-1300

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$25,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Dixie Ford Sales

905-629-1300

2021 Ford Escape