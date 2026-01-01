$25,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2021 Ford Escape
Titanium Hybrid
2021 Ford Escape
Titanium Hybrid
Location
Dixie Ford Sales
5495 Dixie Rd, Mississauga, ON L4W 1E6
905-629-1300
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$25,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
41,990KM
VIN 1FMCU9DZ3MUA76482
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Star White Metallic Tri-Coat
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # Z8832A
- Mileage 41,990 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
tinted windows
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Parking Distance Sensors
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Evasion Assist
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
SECURITY ALARM
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Mechanical
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
CVT Transmission
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Lithium Ion Traction Battery
Seating
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Convenience
Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Mirror Memory
Remote Entry
Media / Nav / Comm
am/fm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Comfort
Climate Control
Powertrain
4 Cylinder Engine
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Dual Air Controls
GPS System
Hill Ascent Control
Telematics
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Gas/Electric Hybrid
Led Headlights
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Hands-Free Liftgate
Automatic Parking
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Driver Restriction Features
Passenger illuminated vanity mirror
Requires Subscription
Adaptative Cruise Control
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Cruise Control Steering Assist
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Dixie Ford Sales
5495 Dixie Rd, Mississauga, ON L4W 1E6
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905-629-XXXX(click to show)
$25,995
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Dixie Ford Sales
905-629-1300
2021 Ford Escape