$54,011+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford Expedition
Limited
2021 Ford Expedition
Limited
Location
Erinwood Ford Sales Inc
2395 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1V4
905-828-1600
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$54,011
+ taxes & licensing
Used
71,436KM
VIN 1FMJU2AT7MEA23924
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Antimatter Blue Metallic
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 13321
- Mileage 71,436 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Running Boards
Sunroof
tinted windows
Aluminum Wheels
Panoramic Sunroof
Tow Hooks
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Power Retractable Running Boards
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Parking Distance Sensors
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
SECURITY ALARM
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Mechanical
Power Steering
Four Wheel Drive
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Mirror Memory
Remote Entry
Media / Nav / Comm
am/fm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Seat Audio Controls
HD Radio
Comfort
rear air
Climate Control
Powertrain
V6 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Entertainment Package
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Dual Air Controls
GPS System
Hill Ascent Control
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
A/T
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed A/T
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Automatic Parking
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Driver Restriction Features
Passenger illuminated vanity mirror
Requires Subscription
Adaptative Cruise Control
Sun Moonroof
Erinwood Ford Sales Inc
2395 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1V4
