Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Listing ID: 10449372

10449372 Stock #: N234851A

N234851A VIN: 1FTFW1ED8MFC67190

Vehicle Details Fuel Type Hybrid

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # N234851A

Mileage 49,617 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning am/fm Bluetooth MP3 CD Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Mechanical Power Steering Four Wheel Drive Convenience Remote Starter Telescopic Steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Entry Safety Brake Assist Stability Control BACKUP CAMERA Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Lane Departure Warning PASSENGER AIRBAGS Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Interior Immobilizer Trip Computer SECURITY ALARM Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Bench Seat WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration Exterior Tow Hooks Comfort Climate Control Powertrain V6 Cylinder Engine Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Turbocharged Dual Air Controls Hill Ascent Control Telematics Pass through rear seat Automatic head lights A/T Automatic Highbeams Conventional Spare Tire Gas/Electric Hybrid Four Wheel Disk Brakes Driver Airbags Passenger Airbag Sensor Driver Restriction Features 10-Speed A/T Requires Subscription Front collision mitigation Driver Monitoring

