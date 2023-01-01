Menu
2021 Ford F-150

49,617 KM

Details Features

$60,998

+ tax & licensing
$60,998

+ taxes & licensing

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

905-828-1600

2021 Ford F-150

2021 Ford F-150

Lariat

2021 Ford F-150

Lariat

Location

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

2395 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1V4

905-828-1600

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$60,998

+ taxes & licensing

49,617KM
Used
  • Stock #: N234851A
  • VIN: 1FTFW1ED8MFC67190

Vehicle Details

  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 49,617 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
am/fm
Bluetooth
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Mechanical

Power Steering
Four Wheel Drive

Convenience

Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry

Safety

Brake Assist
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Interior

Immobilizer
Trip Computer
SECURITY ALARM
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Exterior

Tow Hooks

Comfort

Climate Control

Powertrain

V6 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Dual Air Controls
Hill Ascent Control
Telematics
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Gas/Electric Hybrid
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Driver Restriction Features
10-Speed A/T
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

2395 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1V4

