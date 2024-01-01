Menu
2021 Ford F-150 Lariat Supercrew 4WD Comes with Heated seats, Sunroof, Leather seats, Apple carplay, Remote starter, Backup camera, Bluetooth, AM/FM radio, Cruise control and many more features. HST and licensing will be extra * $999 Financing fee conditions may apply* Financing Available at as low as 7.69% O.A.C We approve everyone-good bad credit, newcomers, students. Previously declined by bank ? No problem !! Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application. Apply for pre-approval today !! At B TOWN AUTO SALES we are not only Concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location 6435 DIXIE RD unit 5, MISSISSAUGA, ON L5T 1X4. We also believe in the importance of establishing a lifelong relationship with our clients which starts from the moment you walk-in to the dealership. We,re here for you every step of the way and aims to provide the most prominent, friendly and timely service with each experience you have with us. You can think of us as being like 'YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS' where you can always count on us to provide you with the best automotive care.

2021 Ford F-150

69,486 KM

$48,888

+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford F-150

LARIAT SuperCrew 4WD

2021 Ford F-150

LARIAT SuperCrew 4WD

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

$48,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
69,486KM
VIN 1FTEW1EP2MKE09014

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 09014
  • Mileage 69,486 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Apple CarPlay

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Android Auto

Convenience

Remote Starter

Seating

Leather Interior

Safety

Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Additional Features

Sun Roof

B Town Auto Sales

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

$48,888

+ taxes & licensing

B Town Auto Sales

844-902-5177

2021 Ford F-150