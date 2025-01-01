Menu
<p data-start=81 data-end=158><strong data-start=81 data-end=156>💪 For Sale at M&L Autos – 2021 Ford F-150 XLT 4WD SuperCrew 5.0L V8 💪</strong></p><p data-start=160 data-end=427>Power, comfort, and modern features come together in this <strong data-start=218 data-end=255>2021 Ford F-150 XLT 4WD SuperCrew</strong> equipped with the <strong data-start=274 data-end=285>5.0L V8</strong>, <strong data-start=287 data-end=299>6.5 box</strong>, and <strong data-start=305 data-end=323>panoramic roof</strong>. With <strong data-start=330 data-end=345>179,500 kms</strong>, this truck is built to work hard while keeping you comfortable on every drive.</p><p data-start=429 data-end=1070>✅ <strong data-start=431 data-end=449>5.0L V8 Engine</strong> – legendary Ford power & durability<br data-start=485 data-end=488>✅ <strong data-start=490 data-end=497>4WD</strong> – confident traction in all road and weather conditions<br data-start=553 data-end=556>✅ <strong data-start=558 data-end=575>SuperCrew Cab</strong> – spacious interior with room for family or crew<br data-start=624 data-end=627>✅ <strong data-start=629 data-end=641>6.5 Box</strong> – ideal for hauling, towing, and job site use<br data-start=687 data-end=690 data-is-only-node=>✅ <strong data-start=692 data-end=713>Panoramic Sunroof</strong> – bright, open cabin feel<br data-start=739 data-end=742>✅ <strong data-start=744 data-end=759>XLT Package</strong> – great balance of comfort and capability<br data-start=801 data-end=804>✅ Tow Package & Trailer Brake Controller<br data-start=844 data-end=847>✅ Backup Camera, Parking Sensors & Touchscreen Display<br data-start=901 data-end=904>✅ Apple CarPlay, Android Auto & Bluetooth<br data-start=945 data-end=948>✅ Power Windows, Locks & Mirrors<br data-start=980 data-end=983>✅ Keyless Entry, Push-Button Start & Cruise Control<br data-start=1034 data-end=1037>✅ Alloy Wheels & Chrome Accents</p><p data-start=1072 data-end=1225>The 2021 F-150 XLT delivers <strong data-start=1100 data-end=1166>proven V8 performance, modern technology, and everyday comfort</strong>, making it an excellent choice for work or personal use.</p><p data-start=1227 data-end=1304>💰 <strong data-start=1230 data-end=1302>Available now – contact M&L Autos today to schedule your test drive!</strong></p><p data-start=1306 data-end=1368>📍 <strong data-start=1309 data-end=1322>M&L Autos</strong></p><p data-start=1306 data-end=1368><strong data-start=1309 data-end=1322>CERTIFIED FOR EXTRA $899</strong></p>

2021 Ford F-150

179,500 KM

$28,999

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Ford F-150

XLT 4WD SuperCrew 6.5' Box

13339820

2021 Ford F-150

XLT 4WD SuperCrew 6.5' Box

M&L Autos

1400 Aimco Boulevard Unit 19, Mississauga, ON L4W 1B2

905-439-7689

View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$28,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
179,500KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTFW1E54MFC74498

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 179,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

2021 Ford F-150