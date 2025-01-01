$28,999+ taxes & licensing
Location
M&L Autos
1400 Aimco Boulevard Unit 19, Mississauga, ON L4W 1B2
905-439-7689
Certified
$28,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 179,500 KM
Vehicle Description
💪 For Sale at M&L Autos – 2021 Ford F-150 XLT 4WD SuperCrew 5.0L V8 💪
Power, comfort, and modern features come together in this 2021 Ford F-150 XLT 4WD SuperCrew equipped with the 5.0L V8, 6.5' box, and panoramic roof. With 179,500 kms, this truck is built to work hard while keeping you comfortable on every drive.
✅ 5.0L V8 Engine – legendary Ford power & durability
✅ 4WD – confident traction in all road and weather conditions
✅ SuperCrew Cab – spacious interior with room for family or crew
✅ 6.5' Box – ideal for hauling, towing, and job site use
✅ Panoramic Sunroof – bright, open cabin feel
✅ XLT Package – great balance of comfort and capability
✅ Tow Package & Trailer Brake Controller
✅ Backup Camera, Parking Sensors & Touchscreen Display
✅ Apple CarPlay, Android Auto & Bluetooth
✅ Power Windows, Locks & Mirrors
✅ Keyless Entry, Push-Button Start & Cruise Control
✅ Alloy Wheels & Chrome Accents
The 2021 F-150 XLT delivers proven V8 performance, modern technology, and everyday comfort, making it an excellent choice for work or personal use.
💰 Available now – contact M&L Autos today to schedule your test drive!
📍 M&L Autos
CERTIFIED FOR EXTRA $899
Vehicle Features
M&L Autos
905-439-7689