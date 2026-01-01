$28,999+ taxes & licensing
Location
M&L Autos
1400 Aimco Boulevard Unit 19, Mississauga, ON L4W 1B2
905-439-7689
Certified
$28,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # FF2134
- Mileage 133,100 KM
Vehicle Description
💪 For Sale at M&L Autos – 2021 Ford F-150 XLT 4WD SuperCrew (5.5’ Box) 💪
Modern, powerful, and built to perform – this 2021 Ford F-150 XLT 4WD SuperCrew with the 2.7L EcoBoost V6 and 133,100 kms delivers impressive capability, comfort, and efficiency in one dependable pickup.
✅ 2.7L EcoBoost V6 – strong power with excellent fuel economy
✅ 4WD – ready for work, towing, and all-weather driving
✅ SuperCrew Cab – spacious interior for family or crew
✅ 5.5’ Box – perfect for daily use and weekend projects
✅ XLT Package – great balance of features and value
✅ Tow Package & Trailer Sway Control
✅ Backup Camera, Bluetooth & Touchscreen Display
✅ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
✅ Power Windows, Locks & Mirrors
✅ Cruise Control & Keyless Entry
✅ Alloy Wheels & Chrome Exterior Accents
The 2021 F-150 XLT is known for its durability, smart technology, and smooth ride, making it an excellent choice for work or everyday driving.
💰 Available now – contact M&L Autos today to schedule your test drive!
📍 M&L Autos
CERTIFICATION PACKAGE - We take your safety very seriously! Each vehicle is PRE-SALE INSPECTED by licensed mechanics (50-point inspection). Certification package can be purchased for only $899. If not Certified, then as per OMVIC Regulations, the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable and not certified Sold.
Vehicle Features
