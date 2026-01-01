Menu
Account
Sign In
<p data-start=87 data-end=167><strong data-start=87 data-end=165>💪 For Sale at M&L Autos – 2021 Ford F-150 XLT 4WD SuperCrew (5.5’ Box) 💪</strong></p><p data-start=169 data-end=386>Modern, powerful, and built to perform – this <strong data-start=215 data-end=252>2021 Ford F-150 XLT 4WD SuperCrew</strong> with the <strong data-start=262 data-end=282>2.7L EcoBoost V6</strong> and <strong data-start=287 data-end=302>133,100 kms</strong> delivers impressive capability, comfort, and efficiency in one dependable pickup.</p><p data-start=388 data-end=914>✅ 2.7L EcoBoost V6 – strong power with excellent fuel economy<br data-start=449 data-end=452>✅ 4WD – ready for work, towing, and all-weather driving<br data-start=507 data-end=510>✅ SuperCrew Cab – spacious interior for family or crew<br data-start=564 data-end=567>✅ 5.5’ Box – perfect for daily use and weekend projects<br data-start=622 data-end=625>✅ XLT Package – great balance of features and value<br data-start=676 data-end=679>✅ Tow Package & Trailer Sway Control<br data-start=715 data-end=718>✅ Backup Camera, Bluetooth & Touchscreen Display<br data-start=766 data-end=769>✅ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto<br data-start=799 data-end=802>✅ Power Windows, Locks & Mirrors<br data-start=834 data-end=837>✅ Cruise Control & Keyless Entry<br data-start=869 data-end=872>✅ Alloy Wheels & Chrome Exterior Accents</p><p data-start=916 data-end=1064>The 2021 F-150 XLT is known for <strong data-start=948 data-end=1001>its durability, smart technology, and smooth ride</strong>, making it an excellent choice for work or everyday driving.</p><p data-start=1066 data-end=1143>💰 <strong data-start=1069 data-end=1141>Available now – contact M&L Autos today to schedule your test drive!</strong></p><p data-start=1145 data-end=1207>📍 <strong data-start=1148 data-end=1161>M&L Autos</strong></p><p data-start=1145 data-end=1207><strong data-start=1148 data-end=1161><strong data-start=1143 data-end=1156><strong data-start=1089 data-end=1102><strong data-start=1120 data-end=1133>CERTIFICATION PACKAGE - We take your safety very seriously! Each vehicle is PRE-SALE INSPECTED by licensed mechanics (50-point inspection). Certification package can be purchased for only $899. If not Certified, then as per OMVIC Regulations, the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable and not certified Sold.</strong></strong></strong></strong></p>

2021 Ford F-150

133,100 KM

Details Description Features

$28,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Ford F-150

XLT

Watch This Vehicle
13487711

2021 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

M&L Autos

1400 Aimco Boulevard Unit 19, Mississauga, ON L4W 1B2

905-439-7689

  1. 1768757236493
  2. 1768757543
  3. 1768757543
  4. 1768757543
  5. 1768757543
  6. 1768757543
  7. 1768757543
  8. 1768757543
  9. 1768757543
  10. 1768757543
  11. 1768757543
  12. 1768757543
  13. 1768757543
  14. 1768757543
  15. 1768757543
  16. 1768757543
  17. 1768757543
  18. 1768757543
  19. 1768757543
  20. 1768757543
  21. 1768757543
  22. 1768757543
  23. 1768757543
  24. 1768757543
  25. 1768757543
  26. 1768757543
  27. 1768757543
Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$28,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
133,100KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTEW1EP2MKE08834

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # FF2134
  • Mileage 133,100 KM

Vehicle Description

💪 For Sale at M&L Autos – 2021 Ford F-150 XLT 4WD SuperCrew (5.5’ Box) 💪

Modern, powerful, and built to perform – this 2021 Ford F-150 XLT 4WD SuperCrew with the 2.7L EcoBoost V6 and 133,100 kms delivers impressive capability, comfort, and efficiency in one dependable pickup.

✅ 2.7L EcoBoost V6 – strong power with excellent fuel economy
✅ 4WD – ready for work, towing, and all-weather driving
✅ SuperCrew Cab – spacious interior for family or crew
✅ 5.5’ Box – perfect for daily use and weekend projects
✅ XLT Package – great balance of features and value
✅ Tow Package & Trailer Sway Control
✅ Backup Camera, Bluetooth & Touchscreen Display
✅ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
✅ Power Windows, Locks & Mirrors
✅ Cruise Control & Keyless Entry
✅ Alloy Wheels & Chrome Exterior Accents

The 2021 F-150 XLT is known for its durability, smart technology, and smooth ride, making it an excellent choice for work or everyday driving.

💰 Available now – contact M&L Autos today to schedule your test drive!

📍 M&L Autos

CERTIFICATION PACKAGE - We take your safety very seriously! Each vehicle is PRE-SALE INSPECTED by licensed mechanics (50-point inspection). Certification package can be purchased for only $899. If not Certified, then as per OMVIC Regulations, the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable and not certified Sold.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From M&L Autos

Used 2021 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Mississauga, ON
2021 Ford F-150 XLT 133,100 KM $28,999 + tax & lic
Used 2018 BMW X3 xDrive30i Sports Activity Vehicle for sale in Mississauga, ON
2018 BMW X3 xDrive30i Sports Activity Vehicle 135,000 KM $19,299 + tax & lic
Used 2021 RAM 1500 Big Horn 4x4 Crew Cab 6'4
2021 RAM 1500 Big Horn 4x4 Crew Cab 6'4" Box 151,050 KM $28,895 + tax & lic

Email M&L Autos

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
M&L Autos

M&L Autos

1400 Aimco Boulevard Unit 19, Mississauga, ON L4W 1B2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-439-XXXX

(click to show)

905-439-7689

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$28,999

+ taxes & licensing>

M&L Autos

905-439-7689

2021 Ford F-150