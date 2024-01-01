Menu
2021 FORD MUSTANG ECOBOOST FASTBACK 

The Mustang EcoBoosts 2.3-liter V4 engine which produces 310 hp and 320 lb-ft of torque. This mustang comes with 10- speed automatic gearbox. It takes just 5.1 seconds to reach 60 mph. 

HST and licensing will be extra * $999 Financing fee conditions may apply* Financing Available at as low as 7.69% O.A.C We approve everyone-good bad credit, newcomers, students. Previously declined by bank ? No problem !! Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application. 

Apply for pre-approval today !! At B TOWN AUTO SALES we are not only Concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location 6435 DIXIE RD unit 5, MISSISSAUGA, ON L5T 1X4. We also believe in the importance of establishing a lifelong relationship with our clients which starts from the moment you walk-in to the dealership. We,re here for you every step of the way and aims to provide the most prominent, friendly and timely service with each experience you have with us. You can think of us as being like 'YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS' where you can always count on us to provide you with the best automotive care.

2021 Ford Mustang

28,500 KM

$33,888

+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford Mustang

EcoBoost Fastback

2021 Ford Mustang

EcoBoost Fastback

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

$33,888

+ taxes & licensing

28,500KM
Used
VIN 1FA6P8TH2M5126414

  • Exterior Colour Antimatter Blue Metallic
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Stock # 5126414
  • Mileage 28,500 KM

2021 FORD MUSTANG ECOBOOST FASTBACK 

The Mustang EcoBoost's 2.3-liter V4 engine which produces 310 hp and 320 lb-ft of torque. This mustang comes with 10- speed automatic gearbox. It takes just 5.1 seconds to reach 60 mph. 

HST and licensing will be extra

* $999 Financing fee conditions may apply*



Financing Available at as low as 7.69% O.A.C



We approve everyone-good bad credit, newcomers, students.



Previously declined by bank ? No problem !!



Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application.


Apply for pre-approval today !!



At B TOWN AUTO SALES we are not only Concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location 6435 DIXIE RD unit 5, MISSISSAUGA, ON L5T 1X4. We also believe in the importance of establishing a lifelong relationship with our clients which starts from the moment you walk-in to the dealership. We,re here for you every step of the way and aims to provide the most prominent, friendly and timely service with each experience you have with us. You can think of us as being like ‘YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS’ where you can always count on us to provide you with the best automotive care.

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control

Power Steering

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth

Rearview Camera

USB port

B Town Auto Sales

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

844-902-5177

$33,888

+ taxes & licensing

B Town Auto Sales

844-902-5177

2021 Ford Mustang