2021 Ford Mustang

4,045 KM

Details Description Features

$52,980

+ tax & licensing
$52,980

+ taxes & licensing

B Town Auto Sales

844-902-5177

2021 Ford Mustang

2021 Ford Mustang

GT Fastback

2021 Ford Mustang

GT Fastback

Location

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$52,980

+ taxes & licensing

4,045KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8262024
  Stock #: 111947
  VIN: 1FA6P8CF8M5111947

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 4,045 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 MUSTANG Fastback GT 2DR comes with HEATED SEATS,CLIMATE CONTROL, SENSOR,POWER SEATS,POWER WINDOWS,KEYLESS ENTRY,KEYLESS TRUNK ENTRY,PUSH START and many more features.


HST and Licensing will be extra**


This vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing are available for $699.


FINANCING AVAILABLE AT AS LOW AS 3.99% O.A.C


WE APPROVE EVERYONE-GOOD/BAD CREDIT, NEWCOMERS, STUDENTS.


PREVIOUSLY DECLINED BY BANK ? NO PROBLEM !!


LET THE EXPERIENCED PROFESSIONALS HANDLE YOUR CREDIT APPLICATION. 


APPLY FOR PRE-APPROVAL TODAY!!


AT B TOWN AUTO SALES WE ARE NOT ONLY CONCERNED ABOUT SELLING GREAT USED VEHICLES AT THE MOST COMPETITIVE PRICES AT OUR NEW LOCATION 6435 DIXIE RD UNIT 5, MISSISSAUGA, ON L5T 1X4. WE ALSO BELIEVE IN THE IMPORTANCE OF ESTABLISHING A LIFELONG RELATIONSHIP WITH OUR CLIENTS WHICH STARTS FROM THE MOMENT YOU WALK-IN TO THE DEALERSHIP. WE’RE HERE FOR YOU EVERY STEP OF THE WAY AND AIMS TO PROVIDE THE MOST PROMINENT, FRIENDLY AND TIMELY SERVICE WITH EACH EXPERIENCE YOU HAVE WITH US. YOU CAN THINK OF US AS BEING LIKE ‘YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS’ WHERE YOU CAN ALWAYS COUNT ON US TO PROVIDE YOU WITH THE BEST AUTOMOTIVE CARE.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Power Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Navigation System
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Window Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Cup Holder
Driver Side Airbag

B Town Auto Sales

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

