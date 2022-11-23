Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 GMC Sierra 1500

50,188 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-241-9066

Contact Seller
2021 GMC Sierra 1500

2021 GMC Sierra 1500

ELEVATION

Watch This Vehicle

2021 GMC Sierra 1500

ELEVATION

Location

The Humberview Group

3000A Woodchester Dr, Mississauga, ON L5L 2R4

866-241-9066

  1. 9412420
  2. 9412420
  3. 9412420
  4. 9412420
  5. 9412420
  6. 9412420
  7. 9412420
  8. 9412420
  9. 9412420
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

50,188KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9412420
  • Stock #: 133404AP
  • VIN: 1GTU9CET0MZ133404

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 50,188 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2021 Toyota Highland...
 12,411 KM
$51,488 + tax & lic
2019 Honda CR-V EX-L...
 7,340 KM
$37,488 + tax & lic
2020 Toyota Highland...
 28,998 KM
$48,888 + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Erin Mills

3000A Woodchester Dr, Mississauga, ON L5L 2R4

Call Dealer

866-241-XXXX

(click to show)

866-241-9066

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory