2021 GMC Terrain - Cash Price: $26,995 Finance Price: $24,995 Heads-Up Display, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Heated Seats, Forward Collision System, Front Pedestrian Detection, Push Button Start, Remote Start!

Highly sophisticated, effortlessly beautiful and extremely economical while remaining as versatile as the brand promises, this 2021 GMC Terrain is the best choice for a new classy crossover SUV. This 2021 GMC Terrain is fresh on our lot in Mississauga.

The GMC Terrain is a refined and comfortable compact SUV, designed with relentless engineering and modern technology. The interior has a clean design, with upscale materials like soft-touch surfaces and premium trim. The Terrain also offers plenty of cargo room behind the backseat and 63.3 cubic feet with the backseat folded. Quiet, spacious and comfortable, this Terrain is exactly what youd expect from the Professional Grade SUV! This SUV has 67,621 kms. Its white in colour . It has a 9 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 170HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

2021 GMC Terrain

67,643 KM

2021 GMC Terrain

SLE No Accident HUD Heated Seats Remote Start

12674073

2021 GMC Terrain

SLE No Accident HUD Heated Seats Remote Start

Location

Tabangi Motors

5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5

905-670-3738

Used
67,643KM
VIN 3GKALTEV7ML362647

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 17693
  • Mileage 67,643 KM

Vehicle Description

Cash Price: $26,995 Finance Price: $24,995 Heads-Up Display, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Heated Seats, Forward Collision System, Front Pedestrian Detection, Push Button Start, Remote Start!
Tabangi Motors is family-owned and operated for over 20 years and is a trusted member of the Used Car Dealer Association (UCDA). Our goal is not only to provide you with the best price, but, more importantly, a quality, reliable vehicle and the best customer service. Visit our new 25,000 sq. ft. building and indoor showroom and take a test drive today! Call us at 905-670-3738 or email us at customercare@tabangimotors.com to book an appointment.
CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at Tabangi Motors! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified. The certification package is available for $595 on qualified units (Certification is not available on vehicles marked As-Is). All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.






Highly sophisticated, effortlessly beautiful and extremely economical while remaining as versatile as the brand promises, this 2021 GMC Terrain is the best choice for a new classy crossover SUV. This 2021 GMC Terrain is fresh on our lot in Mississauga.

The GMC Terrain is a refined and comfortable compact SUV, designed with relentless engineering and modern technology. The interior has a clean design, with upscale materials like soft-touch surfaces and premium trim. The Terrain also offers plenty of cargo room behind the backseat and 63.3 cubic feet with the backseat folded. Quiet, spacious and comfortable, this Terrain is exactly what you'd expect from the Professional Grade SUV! This SUV has 67,621 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 9 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 170HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://tabangimotors.com/apply-now/



SERVICE: Schedule an appointment with Tabangi Service Centre to bring your vehicle in for all its needs. Our licensed technicians and repair facility offer the highest quality services at the most competitive prices. All work is manufacturer warranty approved and comes with a 2-year parts and labour warranty. Start saving hundreds of dollars by servicing your vehicle with Tabangi. Call us at 905-670-8100 to book an appointment today!
PRICE: We believe everyone deserves to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through uncomfortable negotiations. By constantly monitoring the market and adjusting our prices below the market average, you can buy confidently knowing you are getting the best price possible! No haggle pricing. No pressure. Why pay more somewhere else?
WARRANTY: This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with different terms and coverages available. Dont forget to ask for help choosing the right one for you.
FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Bankruptcy? Consumer proposal? Collections? You dont need good credit to finance a vehicle. Bad credit is usually good enough. Give our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding credit today!
The price online reflects a $2000 Finance Credit applied. Cash Price will differ. o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Engine Start

Comfort

air
rear air
Dual Zone Climate Control

Convenience

cruise
tilt
Proximity Key

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Safety

BACK UP CAMERA

Seating

Cloth Seats

Mechanical

Keyless Start

Additional Features

HEADS UP DISPLAY
Driver's Power Seat
AM / FM / CD Player
Forward Crash Sensor

