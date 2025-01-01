Menu
<h2 data-start=131 data-end=195><strong data-start=134 data-end=195>2021 GMC Yukon Denali – The Ultimate Full-Size Luxury SUV</strong></h2> <p data-start=197 data-end=488>Finished in <strong data-start=209 data-end=246>Black over Black leather interior</strong>, this 2021 GMC Yukon Denali combines commanding presence with refined luxury. Equipped with premium materials, advanced technology, and exceptional towing power, the Denali trim sets the standard for full-size SUVs in comfort and capability. <hr data-start=490 data-end=493 /> <h3 data-start=495 data-end=525><strong data-start=499 data-end=525>Key Features & Options</strong></h3> <ul data-start=526 data-end=1351> <li data-start=526 data-end=561> <p data-start=528 data-end=561>6.2L V8 Engine producing 420 hp </li> <li data-start=562 data-end=597> <p data-start=564 data-end=597>10-Speed Automatic Transmission </li> <li data-start=598 data-end=624> <p data-start=600 data-end=624>Four-Wheel Drive (4WD) </li> <li data-start=625 data-end=657> <p data-start=627 data-end=657>Adaptive Air Ride Suspension </li> <li data-start=658 data-end=711> <p data-start=660 data-end=711>Denali Chrome Exterior Accents & Signature Grille </li> <li data-start=712 data-end=748> <p data-start=714 data-end=748>22-inch Polished Aluminum Wheels </li> <li data-start=749 data-end=779> <p data-start=751 data-end=779>LED Headlamps & Taillights </li> <li data-start=780 data-end=797> <p data-start=782 data-end=797>Power Sunroof </li> <li data-start=798 data-end=827> <p data-start=800 data-end=827>Hands-Free Power Liftgate </li> <li data-start=828 data-end=866> <p data-start=830 data-end=866>Tri-Zone Automatic Climate Control </li> <li data-start=867 data-end=922> <p data-start=869 data-end=922>Heated & Ventilated Front Seats / Heated Rear Seats </li> <li data-start=923 data-end=958> <p data-start=925 data-end=958>Power-Folding Third-Row Seating </li> <li data-start=959 data-end=1007> <p data-start=961 data-end=1007>Premium Leather Interior with Real Wood Trim </li> <li data-start=1008 data-end=1057> <p data-start=1010 data-end=1057>Bose® Centerpoint Surround Sound Audio System </li> <li data-start=1058 data-end=1095> <p data-start=1060 data-end=1095>10.2-inch GMC Infotainment System </li> <li data-start=1096 data-end=1142> <p data-start=1098 data-end=1142>Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Compatibility </li> <li data-start=1143 data-end=1168> <p data-start=1145 data-end=1168>Head-Up Display (HUD) </li> <li data-start=1169 data-end=1194> <p data-start=1171 data-end=1194>Wireless Charging Pad </li> <li data-start=1195 data-end=1229> <p data-start=1197 data-end=1229>360° HD Surround Vision Camera </li> <li data-start=1230 data-end=1276> <p data-start=1232 data-end=1276>Adaptive Cruise Control & Lane-Keep Assist </li> <li data-start=1277 data-end=1318> <p data-start=1279 data-end=1318>Blind-Spot & Rear Cross-Traffic Alert </li> <li data-start=1319 data-end=1351> <p data-start=1321 data-end=1351>Remote Start & Keyless Entry </li> </ul> BUY WITH CONFIDENCE at B TOWN AUTO SALES, we assure you to provide HONEST CUSTOMER SERVICE and your experience is going to be unparalleled. Financing & Leasing Available. We get you the lowest finance rates, AS LOW AS 6.36% O.A.C. with flexible options tailored to your needs. $999 financing fee conditions may apply* Open 7 days a week at 6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4. We serve all of Canada with shipping available Nationwide and Overseas - Facetime/Video Call On Demand. Special financing price:$ * Cash Price:$* HST and Licensing will be extra. Best Extended Warranty Program also available for High-End vehicles. All Your Trade-ins are welcome . We approve everyone - Good-Bad Credit, Newcomers. Our partnership with major premier Canadian lending institutions is based upon trust & conviction to serve the customer in the best possible way.

Vehicle Description

2021 GMC Yukon