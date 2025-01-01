$68,888+ taxes & licensing
2021 GMC Yukon
Denali
Location
B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
844-902-5177
$68,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Onyx Black
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Stock # 462886
- Mileage 98,774 KM
Vehicle Description
Finished in Black over Black leather interior, this 2021 GMC Yukon Denali combines commanding presence with refined luxury. Equipped with premium materials, advanced technology, and exceptional towing power, the Denali trim sets the standard for full-size SUVs in comfort and capability.
Key Features & Options
6.2L V8 Engine producing 420 hp
10-Speed Automatic Transmission
Four-Wheel Drive (4WD)
Adaptive Air Ride Suspension
Denali Chrome Exterior Accents & Signature Grille
22-inch Polished Aluminum Wheels
LED Headlamps & Taillights
Power Sunroof
Hands-Free Power Liftgate
Tri-Zone Automatic Climate Control
Heated & Ventilated Front Seats / Heated Rear Seats
Power-Folding Third-Row Seating
Premium Leather Interior with Real Wood Trim
Bose® Centerpoint Surround Sound Audio System
10.2-inch GMC Infotainment System
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Compatibility
Head-Up Display (HUD)
Wireless Charging Pad
360° HD Surround Vision Camera
Adaptive Cruise Control & Lane-Keep Assist
Blind-Spot & Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
Remote Start & Keyless Entry
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE at B TOWN AUTO SALES, we assure you to provide HONEST CUSTOMER SERVICE and your experience is going to be unparalleled.
Financing & Leasing Available. We get you the lowest finance rates, AS LOW AS 6.36% O.A.C. with flexible options tailored to your needs.
$999 financing fee conditions may apply*
Open 7 days a week at 6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4.
We serve all of Canada with shipping available Nationwide and Overseas - Facetime/Video Call On Demand.
Special financing price:$ *
Cash Price:$*
HST and Licensing will be extra.
Best Extended Warranty Program also available for High-End vehicles. All Your Trade-ins are welcome .
We approve everyone - Good-Bad Credit, Newcomers. Our partnership with major premier Canadian lending institutions is based upon trust & conviction to serve the customer in the best
possible way.
