2021 GMC Yukon

15,792 KM

Details Description Features

$109,980

+ tax & licensing
Erin Mills Mitsubishi

416-860-5663

4x4 AT4

Location

2477 Motorway Blvd Unit 4, Mississauga, ON L5L 3R2

15,792KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8083561
  • Stock #: P2672
  • VIN: 1GKS2CKD4MR278698

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 15,792 KM

Vehicle Description

Package, V8 5.3L 355 HP (l84) - Gas (W/4SB), 10 Speed Automatic (mqc) - Automatic, Perforated Leather - Jet Black, Onyx Black. NA

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

