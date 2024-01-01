Menu
<div>SE | Leather Trim Seats | Heated Seats | Dual Climate | Remote and Push Start | Keyless Entry | Blind Spot Monitor | Power Seats | Honda Sensing (Adaptive Cruise, Collision Warning, Lane Departure, Lane Assist) | Carplay/Android Auto | Alloys | and more *CARFAX, VERIFIED Available *WALK IN WITH CONFIDENCE AND DRIVE AWAY SATISFIED* $0 down financing available, OAC price/payment plus applicable taxes. Autotech Emporium is serving the GTA and surrounding areas in the market of quality per-owned vehicles. We are a UCDA member and a registered dealer with the OMVIC. A Carfax history report is provided with all of our vehicles. We also offer our optional amazing reconditioning package which will provide three times of its value. It covers new brakes, new synthetic engine oil and filter, all fluids top up, registration and plate transfer, detailed inspection (even for non safety components), exterior high speed buffing, waxing and cosmetic work, In-depth interior hygiene cleaning (shampoo, steam wash and odor removal treatment), Engine degreasing and shampoo, safety certificate cost, 30 days dealer warranty and after sale free consultation to keep your vehicle maintained so we can keep you as our customer for life. TO CLARIFY THIS PACKAGE AS PER OMVIC REGULATION AND STANDARDS VEHICLE IS NOT DRIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED. CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR EIGHT HUNDRED AND NINETY FIVE DOLLARS(895). Previous Daily Rental. ALL VEHICLES WE SELL ARE DRIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION!!! TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS PLEASE CONTACT DEALER. TAGS: 2019 2018 2022 2020 TOURING EX EX-L LX Toyota Camry Corolla Honda Civic Mazda3 Mazda6 Subaru Impreza Legacy Hyundai Sonata Elantra Kia Forte Optima K5 Nissan Sentra Altima Maxima Acura TLX Special sale price listed available to regular finance purchase only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment. Please see our website for further details.<br></div>

2021 Honda Accord

81,450 KM

Details Description Features

$29,888

+ tax & licensing
Location

Autotech Emporium

1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7

905-290-1319

Contact Seller

81,450KM
Used
VIN 1HGCV1F2XMA801245

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 7190
  • Mileage 81,450 KM

Vehicle Description

SE | Leather Trim Seats | Heated Seats | Dual Climate | Remote and Push Start | Keyless Entry | Blind Spot Monitor | Power Seats | Honda Sensing (Adaptive Cruise, Collision Warning, Lane Departure, Lane Assist) | Carplay/Android Auto | Alloys | and more *CARFAX, VERIFIED Available *WALK IN WITH CONFIDENCE AND DRIVE AWAY SATISFIED* $0 down financing available, OAC price/payment plus applicable taxes. Autotech Emporium is serving the GTA and surrounding areas in the market of quality per-owned vehicles. We are a UCDA member and a registered dealer with the OMVIC. A Carfax history report is provided with all of our vehicles. We also offer our optional amazing reconditioning package which will provide three times of its value. It covers new brakes, new synthetic engine oil and filter, all fluids top up, registration and plate transfer, detailed inspection (even for non safety components), exterior high speed buffing, waxing and cosmetic work, In-depth interior hygiene cleaning (shampoo, steam wash and odor removal treatment), Engine degreasing and shampoo, safety certificate cost, 30 days dealer warranty and after sale free consultation to keep your vehicle maintained so we can keep you as our customer for life. TO CLARIFY THIS PACKAGE AS PER OMVIC REGULATION AND STANDARDS VEHICLE IS NOT DRIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED. CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR EIGHT HUNDRED AND NINETY FIVE DOLLARS(895). Previous Daily Rental. ALL VEHICLES WE SELL ARE DRIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION!!! TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS PLEASE CONTACT DEALER. TAGS: 2019 2018 2022 2020 TOURING EX EX-L LX Toyota Camry Corolla Honda Civic Mazda3 Mazda6 Subaru Impreza Legacy Hyundai Sonata Elantra Kia Forte Optima K5 Nissan Sentra Altima Maxima Acura TLX Special sale price listed available to regular finance purchase only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment. Please see our website for further details.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Seat Height Adjustment

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Seating

Leather Interior
5 Passenger

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Automatic lights
Heated Side Mirrors
Pass through rear seat
Aux in
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Apple Car Play
Lane Departure Alert
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Android Audio
Drive Mode “type adjustable” ex Sport
Auto Start or Remote Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

