2021 Honda Accord

82,083 KM

Details Description Features

$34,990

+ tax & licensing
$34,990

+ taxes & licensing

B Town Auto Sales

844-902-5177

2021 Honda Accord

2021 Honda Accord

Sedan Sport

2021 Honda Accord

Sedan Sport

Location

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

$34,990

+ taxes & licensing

82,083KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9608635
  • Stock #: 00108
  • VIN: 1hgcv1f39ma800108

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 82,083 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 HONDA ACCORD SPORT 1.5T

Comes with Heated seats, Cruise control, Backup camera, Am/fm stereo, Bluetooth, Remote starter and many more features. 

HST and licensing will be extra

Certification and e-testing are available for $699.

* $999 Financing fee conditions may apply*



Financing Available at as low as 4.99% O.A.C



We approve everyone-good bad credit, newcomers, students.



Previously declined by bank ? No problem !!



Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application.


Apply for pre-approval today !!



At B TOWN AUTO SALES we are not only Concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location 6435 DIXIE RD unit 5, MISSISSAUGA, ON L5T 1X4. We also believe in the importance of establishing a lifelong relationship with our clients which starts from the moment you walk-in to the dealership. We,re here for you every step of the way and aims to provide the most prominent, friendly and timely service with each experience you have with us. You can think of us as being like ‘YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS’ where you can always count on us to provide you with the best automotive care.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rearview Camera

B Town Auto Sales

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

