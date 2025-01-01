Menu
Year: 2021
Make: Honda
Model: civic EX
Kms: 64,581
Price: 19,880$ +HST

Sport empire cars 
Dont miss your chance of getting into this gorgeous sedan. Up for sale is the eye catching 2021 honda civic EX with only 64,510KMS!! For the low price of $19,880+HST and licensing. Vehicle is being sold SAFETY CERTIFIED§!!! Professionally detailed safety certified ready to go! Vehicle is in great shape. Car is equipped with numerous attractive features such as back up camera, heated seats push button start, active SENSE and many more!! Perfect combination of reliability, comfort!

2HGFC2F7XMH002603

2021 Honda Civic

64,581 KM

$19,880

+ taxes & licensing
Location

Sport Empire Car Sales Mississauga

1220 Brittanna Rd E unit B, Mississauga, ON L4W 1C8

647-979-3892

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
64,581KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HGFC2F7XMH002603

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 64,581 KM

Vehicle Description

*SUNROOF* *CERTIFIED* * *BLUETOOTH* *BACKUP CAMERA*
 | Next day delivery available | Carproof Verified Clean Title Car
Year: 2021Make: HondaModel: civic EXKms: 64,581Price: 19,880$ +HST
Sport empire cars Dont miss your chance of getting into this gorgeous sedan. Up for sale is the eye catching 2021 honda civic EX with only 64,510KMS!! For the low price of $19,880+HST and licensing. Vehicle is being sold SAFETY CERTIFIED§!!! Professionally detailed safety certified ready to go! Vehicle is in great shape. Car is equipped with numerous attractive features such as back up camera, heated seats push button start, active SENSE and many more!! Perfect combination of reliability, comfort!



2HGFC2F7XMH002603

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

2021 Honda Civic