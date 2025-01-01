$22,999+ taxes & licensing
2021 Honda Civic
EX CVT
Location
M&L Autos
1400 Aimco Boulevard Unit 19, Mississauga, ON L4W 1B2
905-439-7689
Certified
$22,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # HC2177
- Mileage 64,000 KM
Vehicle Description
A SMART CHOICE FOR COMMUTERS & FAMILIES! M&L Autos is pleased to offer this well-maintained 2021 Honda Civic EX, packed with modern tech, Honda’s legendary reliability, and impressive fuel efficiency. With just 64,000 km, this Civic is ready to deliver years of worry-free driving.KEY FEATURES:
✅ 1.5L Turbocharged 4-Cylinder Engine – 174 HP, smooth CVT transmission, and excellent fuel economy (6.7L/100km highway).
✅ Honda Sensing® Safety Suite – Includes Collision Mitigation Braking, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keeping Assist, and more.
✅ EX Premium Trim – Sunroof, 7" Touchscreen with Apple CarPlay®/Android Auto™, Dual-Zone Climate Control, Push-Button Start, and premium cloth seats.
✅ Low Mileage & Well-Maintained – Just 64,000 km, with service records available.
✅ Sleek & Modern Styling – LED headlights, 16" alloy wheels, and a spacious, well-designed interior.
Mileage: 64,000 km (mostly highway)
Exterior/Interior: Grey exterior with black cloth interior
Warranty: Available at very reasonable prices.
Tech-Savvy Daily Driver: Perfect for commuters with its smooth ride, great MPG, and smartphone integration.
Safety First: Honda Sensing® adds peace of mind for families and new drivers.
Strong Resale Value: Hondas hold their value better than most competitors.
Don’t miss out—schedule your test drive today at M&L Autos!
📞 905-439-7689
📍 19-1400 Aimco Blvd, Mississauga, ON L4W 1B2
🌐 WWW.MLAUTOS.CA
Vehicle Features
905-439-7689