<h3 style=font-weight: 500; font-size: 18.288px; line-height: 1.5; margin: 18.288px 0px 13.716px; color: #404040; font-family: quote-cjk-patch, Inter, system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Noto Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Helvetica Neue, Oxygen, Open Sans, sans-serif; background-color: #ffffff;><span style=font-weight: 600;>2021 Honda Civic EX | 64,000 km | Fuel-Efficient & Tech-Loaded Sedan</span></h3><p class=ds-markdown-paragraph style=margin: 13.716px 0px; font-size: 16.002px; line-height: 28.575px; color: #404040; font-family: quote-cjk-patch, Inter, system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Noto Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Helvetica Neue, Oxygen, Open Sans, sans-serif; background-color: #ffffff;><span style=font-weight: 600;>A SMART CHOICE FOR COMMUTERS & FAMILIES!</span> M&L Autos is pleased to offer this <span style=font-weight: 600;>well-maintained 2021 Honda Civic EX</span>, packed with modern tech, Honda’s legendary reliability, and impressive fuel efficiency. With just <span style=font-weight: 600;>64,000 km</span>, this Civic is ready to deliver years of worry-free driving.</p><h4 style=font-weight: 500; font-size: 16.002px; line-height: 28.575px; margin: 18.288px 0px 13.716px; color: #404040; font-family: quote-cjk-patch, Inter, system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Noto Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Helvetica Neue, Oxygen, Open Sans, sans-serif; background-color: #ffffff;><span style=font-weight: 600;>KEY FEATURES:</span></h4><p class=ds-markdown-paragraph style=margin: 13.716px 0px; font-size: 16.002px; line-height: 28.575px; color: #404040; font-family: quote-cjk-patch, Inter, system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Noto Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Helvetica Neue, Oxygen, Open Sans, sans-serif; background-color: #ffffff;>✅ <span style=font-weight: 600;>1.5L Turbocharged 4-Cylinder Engine</span> – 174 HP, smooth CVT transmission, and excellent fuel economy (6.7L/100km highway).<br />✅ <span style=font-weight: 600;>Honda Sensing® Safety Suite</span> – Includes <span style=font-weight: 600;>Collision Mitigation Braking, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keeping Assist</span>, and more.<br />✅ <span style=font-weight: 600;>EX Premium Trim</span> – <span style=font-weight: 600;>Sunroof, 7 Touchscreen with Apple CarPlay®/Android Auto™, Dual-Zone Climate Control, Push-Button Start</span>, and premium cloth seats.<br />✅ <span style=font-weight: 600;>Low Mileage & Well-Maintained</span> – Just <span style=font-weight: 600;>64,000 km</span>, with service records available.<br />✅ <span style=font-weight: 600;>Sleek & Modern Styling</span> – LED headlights, 16 alloy wheels, and a spacious, well-designed interior.</p><h4 style=font-weight: 500; font-size: 16.002px; line-height: 28.575px; margin: 18.288px 0px 13.716px; color: #404040; font-family: quote-cjk-patch, Inter, system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Noto Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Helvetica Neue, Oxygen, Open Sans, sans-serif; background-color: #ffffff;><span style=font-weight: 600;>CONDITION & DETAILS:</span></h4><ul style=margin: 13.716px 0px; padding-left: 27.432px; color: #404040; font-family: quote-cjk-patch, Inter, system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Noto Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Helvetica Neue, Oxygen, Open Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16.002px; background-color: #ffffff;><li><p class=ds-markdown-paragraph style=line-height: 28.575px; margin: 0px 0px 0px !important 0px;><span style=font-weight: 600;>Mileage:</span> 64,000 km (mostly highway)</p></li><li style=margin-top: 4px;><p class=ds-markdown-paragraph style=line-height: 28.575px; margin: 0px 0px 0px !important 0px;><span style=font-weight: 600;>Exterior/Interior:</span> Grey exterior with black cloth interior</p></li><li style=margin-top: 4px;><p class=ds-markdown-paragraph style=line-height: 28.575px; margin: 0px 0px 0px !important 0px;><span style=font-weight: 600;>Warranty:</span> Available at very reasonable prices.</p></li></ul><h4 style=font-weight: 500; font-size: 16.002px; line-height: 28.575px; margin: 18.288px 0px 13.716px; color: #404040; font-family: quote-cjk-patch, Inter, system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Noto Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Helvetica Neue, Oxygen, Open Sans, sans-serif; background-color: #ffffff;><span style=font-weight: 600;>WHY BUY THIS CIVIC EX?</span></h4><ul style=margin: 13.716px 0px; padding-left: 27.432px; color: #404040; font-family: quote-cjk-patch, Inter, system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Noto Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Helvetica Neue, Oxygen, Open Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16.002px; background-color: #ffffff;><li><p class=ds-markdown-paragraph style=line-height: 28.575px; margin: 0px 0px 0px !important 0px;><span style=font-weight: 600;>Tech-Savvy Daily Driver:</span> Perfect for commuters with its smooth ride, great MPG, and smartphone integration.</p></li><li style=margin-top: 4px;><p class=ds-markdown-paragraph style=line-height: 28.575px; margin: 0px 0px 0px !important 0px;><span style=font-weight: 600;>Safety First:</span> Honda Sensing® adds peace of mind for families and new drivers.</p></li><li style=margin-top: 4px;><p class=ds-markdown-paragraph style=line-height: 28.575px; margin: 0px 0px 0px !important 0px;><span style=font-weight: 600;>Strong Resale Value:</span> Hondas hold their value better than most competitors.</p></li></ul><p class=ds-markdown-paragraph style=margin: 13.716px 0px; font-size: 16.002px; line-height: 28.575px; color: #404040; font-family: quote-cjk-patch, Inter, system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Noto Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Helvetica Neue, Oxygen, Open Sans, sans-serif; background-color: #ffffff;><span style=font-weight: 600;>Don’t miss out—schedule your test drive today at M&L Autos!</span></p><p class=ds-markdown-paragraph style=margin: 13.716px 0px; font-size: 16.002px; line-height: 28.575px; color: #404040; font-family: quote-cjk-patch, Inter, system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Noto Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Helvetica Neue, Oxygen, Open Sans, sans-serif; background-color: #ffffff;>📞 905-439-7689<br />📍 19-1400 Aimco Blvd, Mississauga, ON L4W 1B2<br />🌐 WWW.MLAUTOS.CA</p>

2021 Honda Civic

64,000 KM

$22,999

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Honda Civic

EX CVT

12653481

2021 Honda Civic

EX CVT

M&L Autos

1400 Aimco Boulevard Unit 19, Mississauga, ON L4W 1B2

905-439-7689

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$22,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
64,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HGFC2F79MH004777

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # HC2177
  • Mileage 64,000 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

M&L Autos

M&L Autos

1400 Aimco Boulevard Unit 19, Mississauga, ON L4W 1B2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-439-XXXX

(click to show)

905-439-7689

$22,999

+ taxes & licensing>

M&L Autos

905-439-7689

2021 Honda Civic