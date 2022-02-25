Menu
2021 Honda Civic

2,708 KM

Details Description Features

$26,998

+ tax & licensing
$26,998

+ taxes & licensing

Autotech Emporium

905-290-1319

2021 Honda Civic

2021 Honda Civic

SPORT w/Honda Sensing Sunroof/Navi/Cameras

2021 Honda Civic

SPORT w/Honda Sensing Sunroof/Navi/Cameras

Location

Autotech Emporium

1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7

905-290-1319

$26,998

+ taxes & licensing

2,708KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8440461
  • Stock #: 6494
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F87MH011299

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 6494
  • Mileage 2,708 KM

Vehicle Description

*905-290-1319*  TEXT 289-203-9541 - CHAT HTTPS://GOO.GL/H3ROAA
SPORT with Honda Sensingc, Sunroof, Alloys, Lane Keeping, Blind
Spot Camera, Navigation Capable through Apple Carplay and
Andriod Auto, Backup Camera, Bluetooth Audio and Handsfree, Satellite
Radio, Heated Seats, All Power Options, Air Conditioning Power Lock
Power Windows, and more  *CARFAX, VERIFIED Available *WALK IN WITH
CONFIDENCE AND DRIVE AWAY SATISFIED* $0 down financing available, OAC
price/payment plus applicable taxes. Autotech Emporium is serving the
GTA and surrounding areas in the market of quality per-owned vehicles.
We are a UCDA member and a registered dealer with the OMVIC. A Carfax
history report is provided with all of our vehicles. No payments for 6
months interest accrues during this period, terms up to 84 months are
OAC. All promotional items, such as the portable gps are subject to
product availability and are available on advertised pricing only. We
also offer our optional amazing reconditioning package which will
provide three times of its value. It covers new brakes, new synthetic
engine oil and filter, all fluids top up, registration and plate
transfer, detailed inspection (even for non safety components), exterior
high speed buffing, waxing and cosmetic work, In-depth interior hygiene
cleaning (shampoo, steam wash and odor removal treatment),  Engine
degreasing and shampoo, safety certificate cost, 30 days dealer warranty
and after sale free consultation to keep your vehicle maintained so we
can keep you as our customer for life. TO CLARIFY THIS PACKAGE AS PER
OMVIC REGULATION AND STANDARDS VEHICLE IS NOT DRIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED.
CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR SIX HUNDRED AND NINETY FIVE DOLLARS(695).
ALL VEHICLES WE SELL ARE DRIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION!!! TO LEARN MORE
ABOUT THIS PLEASE CONTACT DEALER. TAGS: 2017 2019 2018 2020 LX SI
Touring Sport Subaru Impreza Legacy VW Golf  Honda CRV Toyota Corolla
Camry
Mazda Mazda3 Nissan Sentra Altima Camry Accord Jetta Focus Fusion Sonic
model see our website . Special sale
price listed available to regular finance purchase only on approved
credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Push Button Start
Power Steering
CD Player
Bluetooth
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
5 Passenger
Telescopic Steering Wheel
SPORT PACKAGE
Automatic lights
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Apple Car Play
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Android Audio
Drive Mode “type adjustable” ex Sport

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Autotech Emporium

Autotech Emporium

1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7

905-290-XXXX

905-290-1319

Alternate Numbers
Text: 289-203-9541
