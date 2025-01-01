$29,888+ taxes & licensing
2021 Honda CR-V
Sport
2021 Honda CR-V
Sport
Location
B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
844-902-5177
$29,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Radiant Red Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 59,236 KM
Vehicle Description
2021 Honda CR-V Sport AWD
The 2021 Honda CR-V Sport AWD combines practicality, performance, and modern features in a stylish compact SUV. It comes equipped with All-Wheel Drive, a fuel-efficient engine, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, power liftgate, sunroof, and remote start. Inside, enjoy Bluetooth®, Apple CarPlay®/Android Auto™, dual-zone climate control, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. Safety is a priority with Honda Sensing® features like adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, collision mitigation braking, and a rearview camera. With sporty styling and a comfortable interior, it’s built for both city life and weekend getaways.
HST and licensing will be extra
* $999 Financing fee conditions may apply*
Financing Available at as low as 6.99% O.A.C
We approve everyone-good bad credit, newcomers, students.
Previously declined by bank ? No problem !!
Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application.
Apply for pre-approval today !!
At B TOWN AUTO SALES we are not only Concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location 6435 DIXIE RD unit 5, MISSISSAUGA, ON L5T 1X4. We also believe in the importance of establishing a lifelong relationship with our clients which starts from the moment you walk-in to the dealership. We,re here for you every step of the way and aims to provide the most prominent, friendly and timely service with each experience you have with us. You can think of us as being like ‘YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS’ where you can always count on us to provide you with the best automotive care.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Exterior
Convenience
Windows
Comfort
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From B Town Auto Sales
Email B Town Auto Sales
B Town Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
844-902-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
844-902-5177