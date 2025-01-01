Menu
2021 Honda CR-V Sport AWD

The 2021 Honda CR-V Sport AWD combines practicality, performance, and modern features in a stylish compact SUV. It comes equipped with All-Wheel Drive, a fuel-efficient engine, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, power liftgate, sunroof, and remote start. Inside, enjoy Bluetooth®, Apple CarPlay®/Android Auto™, dual-zone climate control, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. Safety is a priority with Honda Sensing® features like adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, collision mitigation braking, and a rearview camera. With sporty styling and a comfortable interior, it's built for both city life and weekend getaways. HST and licensing will be extra * $999 Financing fee conditions may apply* Financing Available at as low as 6.99% O.A.C We approve everyone-good bad credit, newcomers, students. Previously declined by bank ? No problem !! Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application. Apply for pre-approval today !! At B TOWN AUTO SALES we are not only Concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location 6435 DIXIE RD unit 5, MISSISSAUGA, ON L5T 1X4. We also believe in the importance of establishing a lifelong relationship with our clients which starts from the moment you walk-in to the dealership. We,re here for you every step of the way and aims to provide the most prominent, friendly and timely service with each experience you have with us. You can think of us as being like 'YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS' where you can always count on us to provide you with the best automotive care.

2021 Honda CR-V

59,236 KM

$29,888

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Honda CR-V

Sport

12895718

2021 Honda CR-V

Sport

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

$29,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
59,236KM
VIN 2HKRW2H46MH224326

  • Exterior Colour Radiant Red Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 59,236 KM

The 2021 Honda CR-V Sport AWD combines practicality, performance, and modern features in a stylish compact SUV. It comes equipped with All-Wheel Drive, a fuel-efficient engine, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, power liftgate, sunroof, and remote start. Inside, enjoy Bluetooth®, Apple CarPlay®/Android Auto™, dual-zone climate control, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. Safety is a priority with Honda Sensing® features like adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, collision mitigation braking, and a rearview camera. With sporty styling and a comfortable interior, it’s built for both city life and weekend getaways.







HST and licensing will be extra

* $999 Financing fee conditions may apply*



Financing Available at as low as 6.99% O.A.C



We approve everyone-good bad credit, newcomers, students.



Previously declined by bank ? No problem !!



Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application.


Apply for pre-approval today !!



At B TOWN AUTO SALES we are not only Concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location 6435 DIXIE RD unit 5, MISSISSAUGA, ON L5T 1X4. We also believe in the importance of establishing a lifelong relationship with our clients which starts from the moment you walk-in to the dealership. We,re here for you every step of the way and aims to provide the most prominent, friendly and timely service with each experience you have with us. You can think of us as being like ‘YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS’ where you can always count on us to provide you with the best automotive care.

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Security System
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Rear All-Season
Tires - Front Performance
Temporary spare tire
Running Boards/Side Steps

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Rear Defrost

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Premium Synthetic Seats
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Gasoline Fuel
Hands-Free Liftgate
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

