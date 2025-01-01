$25,588+ taxes & licensing
2021 Honda HR-V
LX
Location
B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
844-902-5177
$25,588
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Modern Steel Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 56,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2021 Honda HR-V LX
This is a compact and practical SUV designed for everyday comfort and versatility. It features a fuel-efficient 1.8L i-VTEC engine with a smooth CVT transmission and available all-wheel drive for confident year-round driving. Inside, enjoy a 7" touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, heated front seats, and Honda’s flexible Magic Seat® system for extra cargo space. A rearview camera and advanced safety features add peace of mind, making the HR-V LX a smart, reliable choice for daily life.
HST and licensing will be extra
* $999 Financing fee conditions may apply*
Financing Available at as low as 6.99% O.A.C
Vehicle Features
B Town Auto Sales
