Menu
Account
Sign In
<meta charset=utf-8 /><meta charset=utf-8 /> <p data-start=100 data-end=124><strong data-start=100 data-end=122>2021 Honda HR-V LX</strong> <p data-start=126 data-end=654 data-is-last-node= data-is-only-node=>This is a compact and practical SUV designed for everyday comfort and versatility. It features a fuel-efficient 1.8L i-VTEC engine with a smooth CVT transmission and available all-wheel drive for confident year-round driving. Inside, enjoy a 7 touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, heated front seats, and Honda’s flexible Magic Seat® system for extra cargo space. A rearview camera and advanced safety features add peace of mind, making the HR-V LX a smart, reliable choice for daily life. HST and licensing will be extra * $999 Financing fee conditions may apply* Financing Available at as low as 6.99% O.A.C We approve everyone-good bad credit, newcomers, students. Previously declined by bank ? No problem !! Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application. <meta charset=utf-8 /> Apply for pre-approval today !! At B TOWN AUTO SALES we are not only Concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location 6435 DIXIE RD unit 5, MISSISSAUGA, ON L5T 1X4. We also believe in the importance of establishing a lifelong relationship with our clients which starts from the moment you walk-in to the dealership. We,re here for you every step of the way and aims to provide the most prominent, friendly and timely service with each experience you have with us. You can think of us as being like ‘YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS’ where you can always count on us to provide you with the best automotive care.

2021 Honda HR-V

56,000 KM

Details Description Features

$25,588

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Honda HR-V

LX

Watch This Vehicle
12895724

2021 Honda HR-V

LX

Location

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

  1. 12895724
  2. 12895724
  3. 12895724
  4. 12895724
  5. 12895724
  6. 12895724
  7. 12895724
  8. 12895724
  9. 12895724
  10. 12895724
  11. 12895724
  12. 12895724
  13. 12895724
  14. 12895724
  15. 12895724
  16. 12895724
  17. 12895724
  18. 12895724
  19. 12895724
  20. 12895724
  21. 12895724
  22. 12895724
  23. 12895724
  24. 12895724
  25. 12895724
Contact Seller

$25,588

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
56,000KM
VIN 3CZRU6H31MM100702

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Modern Steel Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 56,000 KM

Vehicle Description


2021 Honda HR-V LX

This is a compact and practical SUV designed for everyday comfort and versatility. It features a fuel-efficient 1.8L i-VTEC engine with a smooth CVT transmission and available all-wheel drive for confident year-round driving. Inside, enjoy a 7" touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, heated front seats, and Honda’s flexible Magic Seat® system for extra cargo space. A rearview camera and advanced safety features add peace of mind, making the HR-V LX a smart, reliable choice for daily life.

HST and licensing will be extra

* $999 Financing fee conditions may apply*



Financing Available at as low as 6.99% O.A.C



We approve everyone-good bad credit, newcomers, students.



Previously declined by bank ? No problem !!



Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application.


Apply for pre-approval today !!



At B TOWN AUTO SALES we are not only Concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location 6435 DIXIE RD unit 5, MISSISSAUGA, ON L5T 1X4. We also believe in the importance of establishing a lifelong relationship with our clients which starts from the moment you walk-in to the dealership. We,re here for you every step of the way and aims to provide the most prominent, friendly and timely service with each experience you have with us. You can think of us as being like ‘YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS’ where you can always count on us to provide you with the best automotive care.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From B Town Auto Sales

Used 2023 Honda Civic SEDAN for sale in Mississauga, ON
2023 Honda Civic SEDAN 47,082 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2026 Honda Civic Hybrid SPORT for sale in Mississauga, ON
2026 Honda Civic Hybrid SPORT 588 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Honda Accord Sedan SPORT 2.0 for sale in Mississauga, ON
2022 Honda Accord Sedan SPORT 2.0 54,034 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email B Town Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
B Town Auto Sales

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

844-902-XXXX

(click to show)

844-902-5177

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$25,588

+ taxes & licensing>

B Town Auto Sales

844-902-5177

2021 Honda HR-V