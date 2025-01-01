Menu
Account
Sign In
<meta charset=utf-8 /> <p data-start=83 data-end=123><strong data-start=83 data-end=123>2021 Honda Pilot Touring 7-Passenger</strong> <p data-start=125 data-end=501>This fully loaded SUV comes equipped with leather seats, heated and ventilated front seats, heated second-row captain’s chairs, a rear entertainment system, navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth, power tailgate, sunroof, tri-zone climate control, and Honda Sensing safety features including lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, and blind spot monitoring. <p data-start=125 data-end=501>  HST and licensing will be extra * $999 Financing fee conditions may apply* Financing Available at as low as 6.99% O.A.C We approve everyone-good bad credit, newcomers, students. Previously declined by bank ? No problem !! Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application. <meta charset=utf-8 /> Apply for pre-approval today !! At B TOWN AUTO SALES we are not only Concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location 6435 DIXIE RD unit 5, MISSISSAUGA, ON L5T 1X4. We also believe in the importance of establishing a lifelong relationship with our clients which starts from the moment you walk-in to the dealership. We,re here for you every step of the way and aims to provide the most prominent, friendly and timely service with each experience you have with us. You can think of us as being like ‘YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS’ where you can always count on us to provide you with the best automotive care.

2021 Honda Pilot

73,510 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Honda Pilot

Touring 7-Passenger

Watch This Vehicle
12646506

2021 Honda Pilot

Touring 7-Passenger

Location

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

  1. 12646506
  2. 12646506
  3. 12646506
  4. 12646506
  5. 12646506
  6. 12646506
  7. 12646506
  8. 12646506
  9. 12646506
  10. 12646506
  11. 12646506
  12. 12646506
  13. 12646506
  14. 12646506
  15. 12646506
  16. 12646506
  17. 12646506
  18. 12646506
  19. 12646506
  20. 12646506
  21. 12646506
  22. 12646506
  23. 12646506
  24. 12646506
  25. 12646506
  26. 12646506
  27. 12646506
  28. 12646506
  29. 12646506
  30. 12646506
  31. 12646506
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
73,510KM
VIN 5FNYF6H69MB500288

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Platinum White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # 500288
  • Mileage 73,510 KM

Vehicle Description


2021 Honda Pilot Touring 7-Passenger

This fully loaded SUV comes equipped with leather seats, heated and ventilated front seats, heated second-row captain’s chairs, a rear entertainment system, navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth, power tailgate, sunroof, tri-zone climate control, and Honda Sensing safety features including lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, and blind spot monitoring.

 

HST and licensing will be extra

* $999 Financing fee conditions may apply*



Financing Available at as low as 6.99% O.A.C



We approve everyone-good bad credit, newcomers, students.



Previously declined by bank ? No problem !!



Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application.


Apply for pre-approval today !!



At B TOWN AUTO SALES we are not only Concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location 6435 DIXIE RD unit 5, MISSISSAUGA, ON L5T 1X4. We also believe in the importance of establishing a lifelong relationship with our clients which starts from the moment you walk-in to the dealership. We,re here for you every step of the way and aims to provide the most prominent, friendly and timely service with each experience you have with us. You can think of us as being like ‘YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS’ where you can always count on us to provide you with the best automotive care.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Alarm System
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Keyless Start

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Power Tailgate

Convenience

Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Rainsensing wipers

Seating

Leather Interior
Third Row Seating
Split Rear Seats
Rear-Folding Seats

Comfort

Climate Control

Additional Features

Parking Assistance
FULLY EQUIPPED
Aux input
Sirius Radio
HITCH
Sun Roof
Electric Mirrors
USB port
Heated Back Seats
Power Brake
Driver Electric Seat
Passenger Electric Seat
Rear-Window Wiper

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From B Town Auto Sales

Used 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLE GLE 450 for sale in Mississauga, ON
2023 Mercedes-Benz GLE GLE 450 36,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2010 Ferrari California for sale in Mississauga, ON
2010 Ferrari California 45,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Kia Seltos SX Turbo for sale in Mississauga, ON
2021 Kia Seltos SX Turbo 43,662 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email B Town Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
B Town Auto Sales

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

844-902-XXXX

(click to show)

844-902-5177

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

B Town Auto Sales

844-902-5177

2021 Honda Pilot