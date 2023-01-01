$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
2021 Hyundai Elantra
Preferred w/Sun & Tech pkg
Location
The Humberview Group
300 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W9
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
53,933KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10027578
- Stock #: H180949PL
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 53,933 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
CVT
