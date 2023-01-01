Menu
2021 Hyundai Elantra

53,933 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-868-1780

2021 Hyundai Elantra

2021 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred w/Sun & Tech pkg

2021 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred w/Sun & Tech pkg

Location

The Humberview Group

300 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W9

877-868-1780

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

53,933KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10027578
  • Stock #: H180949PL

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # H180949PL
  • Mileage 53,933 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Cooksville Hyundai

300 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W9

877-868-1780

