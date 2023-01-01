2021 Hyundai Elantra...

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,399 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 5 0 , 4 4 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 10614912

10614912 Stock #: T-1311

T-1311 VIN: KMHLM4AG4MU083592

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 150,445 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Rearview Camera Blind Spot Monitor Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Heated Steering Wheel Push Button Start Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Seating Heated Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Android Auto Apple CarPlay Additional Features Bluetooth Connection Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.