2021 Hyundai Elantra
Sedan Preferred IVT
Location
The Humberview Group
300 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W9
877-868-1780
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$26,000
+ taxes & licensing
47,990KM
Used
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Electric Shadow
- Interior Colour Black Cloth
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # H165628P
- Mileage 47,990 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Seating
Cloth Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate
Rear Collision Mitigation
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Cruise Control Steering Assist
The Humberview Group
Cooksville Hyundai
300 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W9
