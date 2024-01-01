Menu
Used 2021 Hyundai Elantra Sedan Preferred IVT for sale in Mississauga, ON

2021 Hyundai Elantra

47,990 KM

Details Features

$26,000

+ tax & licensing
2021 Hyundai Elantra

Sedan Preferred IVT

2021 Hyundai Elantra

Sedan Preferred IVT

Location

The Humberview Group

300 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W9

877-868-1780

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,000

+ taxes & licensing

47,990KM
Used

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Electric Shadow
  • Interior Colour Black Cloth
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # H165628P
  • Mileage 47,990 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate
Rear Collision Mitigation
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Cruise Control Steering Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Cooksville Hyundai

300 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W9

877-868-XXXX

877-868-1780

$26,000

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-868-1780

2021 Hyundai Elantra