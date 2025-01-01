$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2021 Hyundai Elantra
PREFERRED TECH
Location
B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
844-902-5177
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Cyber Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 196,712 KM
Vehicle Description
2021 Hyundai Elantra Preferred with Tech Package
It offers a perfect blend of modern design, advanced technology, and efficient performance in a compact sedan. Powered by a responsive 2.0L inline-4 engine paired with an Intelligent Variable Transmission, it delivers smooth acceleration and excellent fuel economy. Inside, enjoy a spacious cabin featuring an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™, heated front seats and steering wheel, and a sunroof. Safety is enhanced with Hyundai SmartSense technologies including Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, Lane Keeping Assist, Blind-Spot Collision Warning, and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert. With sleek styling and thoughtful features, the Elantra Preferred Tech is built for confident and connected driving.
HST and licensing will be extra
* $999 Financing fee conditions may apply*
Financing Available at as low as 7.69% O.A.C
