2021 Hyundai Elantra

5,265 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Auto 9000 Sales

905-279-9990

Location

Auto 9000 Sales

260 Dundas St W, Mississauga, ON L5B 1J2

905-279-9990

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

5,265KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8664763
  • Stock #: 1048
  • VIN: KMHLM4AG5MU188058

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 5,265 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Premium Sound System
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Hands-Free Liftgate

905-279-9990

