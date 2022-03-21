$31,780+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$31,780
+ taxes & licensing
B Town Auto Sales
844-902-5177
2021 Hyundai Elantra
Ultimate Tech
Location
B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
844-902-5177
35,142KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8684081
- Stock #: 89838
- VIN: KMHLN4AG0MU089838
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 35,142 KM
Vehicle Description
Comes with heated seats, climate control, leather seats, blind spots, lane keeping assist, adaptive cruise, bluetooth, rearview camera and many more features.
HST and Licensing will be extra
This vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing are available for $699.
FINANCING AVAILABLE AT AS LOW AS 4.99% O.A.C
WE APPROVE EVERYONE-GOOD BAD CREDIT, NEWCOMERS, STUDENTS.
PREVIOUSLY DECLINED BY BANK ? NO PROBLEM !!
LET THE EXPERIENCED PROFESSIONALS HANDLE YOUR CREDIT APPLICATION.
APPLY FOR PRE-APPROVAL TODAY!!
AT B TOWN AUTO SALES WE ARE NOT ONLY CONCERNED ABOUT SELLING GREAT USED VEHICLES AT THE MOST COMPETITIVE PRICES AT OUR NEW LOCATION 6435 DIXIE RD UNIT 5, MISSISSAUGA, ON L5T 1X4. WE ALSO BELIEVE IN THE IMPORTANCE OF ESTABLISHING A LIFELONG RELATIONSHIP WITH OUR CLIENTS WHICH STARTS FROM THE MOMENT YOU WALK-IN TO THE DEALERSHIP. WE’RE HERE FOR YOU EVERY STEP OF THE WAY AND AIMS TO PROVIDE THE MOST PROMINENT, FRIENDLY AND TIMELY SERVICE WITH EACH EXPERIENCE YOU HAVE WITH US. YOU CAN THINK OF US AS BEING LIKE ‘YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS’ WHERE YOU CAN ALWAYS COUNT ON US TO PROVIDE YOU WITH THE BEST AUTOMOTIVE CARE
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Remote Starter
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Immobilizer
tinted windows
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
USB port
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Led Headlights
Hands-Free Liftgate
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Cruise Control Steering Assist
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
