2021 Hyundai Elantra

68,623 KM

Details Description

$27,249

+ tax & licensing
$27,249

+ taxes & licensing

Auto 9000 Sales

905-279-9990

2021 Hyundai Elantra

2021 Hyundai Elantra

SEL

2021 Hyundai Elantra

SEL

Location

Auto 9000 Sales

260 Dundas St W, Mississauga, ON L5B 1J2

905-279-9990

$27,249

+ taxes & licensing

68,623KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9420520
  Stock #: 1113
  VIN: KMHLM4AG4MU074620

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Body Style Sedan
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1113
  • Mileage 68,623 KM

Vehicle Description

Price excludes tax and
licensing. Financing options available including $0 DOWN! No hidden fees.
CERTIFICATION: As per OMVIC regulations. Certification is available for $799. FINANCING
AVAILABLE: Everybody Approved. We accept no credit, new credit, and bad credit!
Bankruptcy! New Immigrants! Students! TRADE* Do you have a Trade-in? We offer
the most accurate vehicle evaluation report for your trade. Come in for a test
drive today! For more information please feel free to contact us at 905-279-9990
or send us an e-mail at reception@auto9k.ca. You can visit us in person at 260 Dundas
Street West in Mississauga!  Although
every effort is made to ensure that the information provided to you is accurate
and up to date; we do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions and
or typography mistakes found on all of our pages, prices may change without
notice, to ensure that you get the most updated information please call the
store!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto 9000 Sales

Auto 9000 Sales

260 Dundas St W, Mississauga, ON L5B 1J2

905-279-9990

