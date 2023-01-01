2021 Hyundai Elantra

$26,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 3 , 9 6 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 9844061

9844061 Stock #: 12228

12228 VIN: KMHLM4AG5MU107754

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 12228

Mileage 53,960 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Heated Mirrors Back-Up Camera Lane Departure Warning Rear child safety locks Blind spot sensor Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (fca) w/Pedestrian Detection Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA) Blind Spot Lane Follow Assist (LFA) Collision Mitigation-Front Collision Mitigation-Rear Driver Monitoring-Alert Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Exterior Alloy Wheels Variable Intermittent Wipers Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Light tinted glass Body-Coloured Front Bumper Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Trunk Rear Cargo Access Black Side Windows Trim Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Tires: P205/55R16 All-Season Black Grille w/Metal-Look Accents Wheels: 16" x 6.5J Aluminum-Alloy -inc: Dark metallic grey Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Interior Steering Wheel Controls Immobilizer Heated Steering Wheel HEATED FRONT SEATS PERIMETER ALARM glove box Manual air conditioning Driver foot rest Front map lights Front centre armrest w/storage Keyless Start Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts 2 12V DC Power Outlets Redundant Digital Speedometer Systems Monitor Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Full Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Passenger Seat Remote Releases -Inc: Smart Trunk Proximity Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel Leather/Piano Black Gear Shifter Material Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way manually adjustable driver's seat w/seat height adjuster (pump device) and 4-way manually adjustable front passenger's seat Analog Appearance Comfort air Convenience cruise tilt Remote Engine Start Proximity Key Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Streaming Audio Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Voice Activation Radio: AM/FM/MP3/HD Audio System -inc: 6 speakers, 8.0" touch screen display w/wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, USB/auxiliary connectivity, in-glass AM/FM antenna and Bluetooth hands-free phone system Seating Cloth Seats Mechanical Front-wheel drive Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs 120 amp alternator Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Front Anti-Roll Bar Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 60-Amp/Hr 550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 47 L Fuel Tank 4.89 Axle Ratio Transmission: Intelligent Variable (IVT) Engine: 2.0L MPI DOHC I4 Additional Features BACK UP CAMERA Wireless Streaming 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control AM / FM / CD Player Forward Crash Sensor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.