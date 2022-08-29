Menu
2021 Hyundai KONA

36,255 KM

Details Description Features

$47,990

+ tax & licensing
B Town Auto Sales

844-902-5177

Electric PREFERRED

Electric PREFERRED

Location

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

36,255KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9311653
  • Stock #: 118924
  • VIN: KM8K23AGXMU118924

Vehicle Details

  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 36,255 KM

Vehicle Description

HST and licensing will be extra

Certification and e-testing are available for $699.

* $999 Financing fee conditions may apply*



Financing Available at as low as 4.99% O.A.C



We approve everyone-good bad credit, newcomers, students.



Previously declined by bank ? No problem !!



Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application.

Apply for pre-approval today !!



At B TOWN AUTO SALES we are not only Concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location 6435 DIXIE RD unit 5, MISSISSAUGA, ON L5T 1X4. We also believe in the importance of establishing a lifelong relationship with our clients which starts from the moment you walk-in to the dealership. We,re here for you every step of the way and aims to provide the most prominent, friendly and timely service with each experience you have with us. You can think of us as being like ‘YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS’ where you can always count on us to provide you with the best automotive care.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Rearview Camera

Email B Town Auto Sales

B Town Auto Sales

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

