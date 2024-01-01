$33,995+ tax & licensing
2021 Hyundai PALISADE
No Accident 7 Passenger Carplay Heated Seats Blind Spot
2021 Hyundai PALISADE
No Accident 7 Passenger Carplay Heated Seats Blind Spot
Location
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
905-670-3738
$33,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
71,640KM
VIN KM8R2DHE2MU205029
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 15889F
- Mileage 71,640 KM
Vehicle Description
Apple Carplay, Android Auto, 7 Passenger, Heated Seats & Steering Wheel, Forward Safety, Lane Safety, Smart Cruise Control, Rear Park Aid!
Tabangi Motors is family owned and operated for over 20 years and is a trusted member of the Used Car Dealer Association (UCDA). Our goal is not only to provide you with the best price, but, more importantly, a quality, reliable vehicle, and the best customer service. Visit our new 25,000 sq. ft. building and indoor showroom and take a test drive today! Call us at 905-670-3738 or email us at customercare@tabangimotors.com to book an appointment.
CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at Tabangi Motors! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified. The certification package is available for $595 on qualified units (Certification is not available on vehicles marked As-Is). All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.
With its impressive features list, awesome SUV capability, and luxury interior, this Palisade proves that good things take time. This 2021 Hyundai Palisade is fresh on our lot in Mississauga.
This Hyundai Palisade is the newest vehicle in the Hyundai line-up. With a features list that would fit in with the luxury SUV segment attached to a price tag you expect from a budget manufacturer, this Palisade was made to take the SUV segment by storm. For the next classic SUV people are sure to talk about for years, look no further than the Hyundai Palisade. This SUV has 71,640 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 291HP 3.8L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://tabangimotors.com/apply-now/
SERVICE: Schedule an appointment with Tabangi Service Centre to bring your vehicle in for all its needs. Simply click on the link below and book your appointment. Our licensed technicians and repair facility offer the highest quality services at the most competitive prices. All work is manufacturer warranty approved and comes with 2 year parts and labour warranty. Start saving hundreds of dollars by servicing your vehicle with Tabangi. Call us at 905-670-8100 or follow this link to book an appointment today! https://calendly.com/tabangiservice/appointment.
PRICE: We believe everyone deserves to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through uncomfortable negotiations. By constantly monitoring the market and adjusting our prices below the market average you can buy confidently knowing you are getting the best price possible! No haggle pricing. No pressure. Why pay more somewhere else?
WARRANTY: This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with different terms and coverages available. Dont forget to ask for help choosing the right one for you.
FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Bankruptcy? Consumer proposal? Collections? You dont need good credit to finance a vehicle. Bad credit is usually good enough. Give our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding credit today!
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-coloured door handles
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Silver grille
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Laminated Glass
Roof Rack Rails Only
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Chrome Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert
Wheels: 18 x 7.5J Alloy
Tires: P245/60R18 AS
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Pearlcoat Paint
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Interior
Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Information Centre
HEATED FRONT SEATS
PERIMETER ALARM
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
4 12V DC Power Outlets
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Recline, Manual Fold Into Floor, 3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
Blue Link Connected Car Services Selective Service Internet Access
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Analog Appearance
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go
Comfort
air
rear air
Convenience
cruise
tilt
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Automatic Equalizer
Streaming Audio
Mechanical
Trailer Wiring Harness
180 Amp Alternator
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
54-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
71 L Fuel Tank
3.648 Axle Ratio
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and HD Oil Cooler
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
GVWR: 2,663 kgs
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Engine: 3.8L GDI D-CVVT DOHC V6
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: drive mode select, paddle shifters and shift-by-wire
Safety
Driver Knee Airbag
Lane Departure Warning
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
BlueLink
Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Rear View Monitor Back-Up Camera
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) w/Pedestrian/Cyclist Detection
Parking Distance Warning - Reverse (PDW-R) Rear Parking Sensors
Lane Follow Assist (LFA)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Seating
Cloth Seats
Additional Features
BACK UP CAMERA
BACK UP SENSORS
LASER CRUISE
3RD ROW
Driver's Power Seat
AM / FM / CD Player
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Forward Crash Sensor
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver seat
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Tabangi Motors
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
$33,995
+ taxes & licensing
Tabangi Motors
905-670-3738
2021 Hyundai PALISADE