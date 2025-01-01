$23,880+ taxes & licensing
2021 Hyundai Santa Fe
Preferred AWD w/Trend Package
2021 Hyundai Santa Fe
Preferred AWD w/Trend Package
Location
Sport Empire Car Sales Mississauga
1220 Brittanna Rd E unit B, Mississauga, ON L4W 1C8
416-606-7758
$23,880
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 101,632 KM
Vehicle Description
*NO ACCIDENTS* *AWD* *HEATED SEATS* *PANO ROOF* *SUNROOF* *BLUETOOTH* *BACKUP CAMERA* | Next day delivery available | Carproof Verified Clean Title Car Year: 2021 Make: Hyundai Model: Santa Fe AWD PREFFERED Kms: 101,631 Price: $23,880+HST Sport empire cars Dont miss your chance of getting into this gorgeous SUV. Up for sale is the eye catching 2021 hyundai Santa fe AWD PREFERRED with only 101,312KMS!! For the low price of $23,880+HST and licensing. Professionally detailed ready to go! Car is equipped with numerous attractive features such as back up camera, PANO roof, heated seats push button start and many more!! Perfect combination of reliability, comfort and luxury. Wont last long book an appointment for test drive today. ** In accordance with OMVIC regulations, please be advised that the vehicle being offered is not currently certified, e-tested. Certification is available for an additional fee starting from $799. Which includes a complimentary oil change along with a 36 point safety inspect Buy with Trust with an Ontario registered dealer.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Mechanical
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Sport Empire Car Sales Mississauga
Email Sport Empire Car Sales Mississauga
Sport Empire Car Sales Mississauga
Lot A
Call Dealer
416-606-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
416-606-7758