2021 Hyundai Sonata

14,622 KM

Details

$32,990

+ tax & licensing
$32,990

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-879-0091

2021 Hyundai Sonata

2021 Hyundai Sonata

Sport DUAL MOONROOF | BACKUP CAM | HEATED SEATS

2021 Hyundai Sonata

Sport DUAL MOONROOF | BACKUP CAM | HEATED SEATS

Location

The Humberview Group

225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8

877-879-0091

$32,990

+ taxes & licensing

14,622KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9581560
  Stock #: MB1054

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 14,622 KM

Vehicle Description

Heads will turn as you drive by because this 2021 Hyundai Sonata Sport was made to inspire.



Finished in a Silver exterior that complements the Black leather/suede interior, standing on a set of 19 alloy wheels. Beneath the hood, you will reveal a 1.6L four (4) cylinder engine paired with an eight (8) speed automatic transmission.



Step into the interior and be impressed to find features including a sunroof, backup camera, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, driver attention alert, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, AM/FM/XM radio, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, dual automatic climate control, drive mode select, push-button start and so much more.



We'd love for you to come in and experience the exhilaration this 021 Hyundai Sonata Sportwill bring!





PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL





Visit AUTOPARK Mississauga and Experience Everything You've Come to Expect From Autopark - Fantastic Service, Above Average Reconditioning and Of Course, Friendly and Knowledgeable Sales Professionals Here to Help Today! We shop the Market So You Don't Have To! The three pillars of AutoPark are: 1) 6 locations 2) LOW NO HAGGLE Pricing 3) 7 DAY EXCHANGE policy*AutoPark Mississauga serves Mississauga, Etobicoke, Oakville, Burlington, and Hamilton. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used! *call for details! Proud member of The Humberview Group. "AutoPark serves our customers better, each and every day."[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at autopark.ca].

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
8 speed automatic

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Mississauga

225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8

