<p><strong>2021 Hyundai Venue SEL for Sale – Low KMs, Great Features, Safety Certified!</strong></p><p>Looking for a stylish and reliable compact SUV? Check out this <strong>2021 Hyundai Venue SEL</strong>, now available at <strong>Mississauga Auto Group</strong>, an OMVIC-approved dealership.</p><p>📍 <strong>Location:</strong> 2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit 11 & 12, Mississauga, Ontario<br />📞 <strong>Contact:</strong> 905.808.1198<br />🌐 <strong>Visit Us:</strong> <a href=http://www.mississaugaautogroup.com/>www.mississaugaautogroup.com</a></p><hr /><h3><strong>Vehicle Details:</strong></h3><ul><li><strong>Make/Model:</strong> 2021 Hyundai Venue SEL</li><li><strong>Mileage:</strong> Only 65,000 kms – Low KMs!</li><li><strong>Features:</strong><ul><li>Backup Camera for safer driving</li><li>Heated Seats for extra comfort</li><li>Compact and efficient SUV</li></ul></li><li><strong>Condition:</strong> Excellent, safety certified for your peace of mind</li></ul><hr /><h3><strong>Price:</strong> $14,950 + tax & licensing fees</h3><hr /><h3><strong>Why Choose Us?</strong></h3><ul><li><strong>Same-Day Financing:</strong> Drive away today with competitive low-interest rates.</li><li><strong>Additional Warranty Available:</strong> Enjoy extra coverage for worry-free ownership.</li><li><strong>Trusted Dealership:</strong> OMVIC-approved dealer offering honest and transparent service.</li></ul><hr /><p>🚗 Don’t miss out on this amazing deal! Visit us or call now for more information.</p><p>📍 <strong>Mississauga Auto Group</strong><br /><strong>Address:</strong> 2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit 11 & 12, Mississauga, Ontario<br />📞 <strong>Phone:</strong> 905.808.1198<br />🌐 <strong>Website:</strong> <a href=http://www.mississaugaautogroup.com/>www.mississaugaautogroup.com</a></p><p> </p><p>Your next car is waiting for you!</p><p>This vehicle is a previous accident repair with the claim amount of $10,413</p><p>PLEASE VIEW CARFAX HISTORY REPORT : <a class=in-cell-link style=font-family: Arial; font-size: 10pt; text-align: center; href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=jQ3LcuHW%2B5EOiZK1XD%2FK2MVimUdGEURu target=_blank rel=noopener>https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=jQ3LcuHW%2B5EOiZK1XD%2FK2MVimUdGEURu</a></p>

2021 Hyundai Venue

65,924 KM

$14,950

+ tax & licensing
2021 Hyundai Venue

SEL

12129267

2021 Hyundai Venue

SEL

Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1

(905) 808 1198

CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,950

+ taxes & licensing

Used
65,924KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHRC8A33MU089112

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 65,924 KM

2021 Hyundai Venue SEL for Sale – Low KMs, Great Features, Safety Certified!

Looking for a stylish and reliable compact SUV? Check out this 2021 Hyundai Venue SEL, now available at Mississauga Auto Group, an OMVIC-approved dealership.

📍 Location: 2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit 11 & 12, Mississauga, Ontario
📞 Contact: 905.808.1198
🌐 Visit Us: www.mississaugaautogroup.com

Vehicle Details:
  • Make/Model: 2021 Hyundai Venue SEL
  • Mileage: Only 65,000 kms – Low KMs!
  • Features:
    • Backup Camera for safer driving
    • Heated Seats for extra comfort
    • Compact and efficient SUV
  • Condition: Excellent, safety certified for your peace of mind
Price: $14,950 + tax & licensing fees

Why Choose Us?
  • Same-Day Financing: Drive away today with competitive low-interest rates.
  • Additional Warranty Available: Enjoy extra coverage for worry-free ownership.
  • Trusted Dealership: OMVIC-approved dealer offering honest and transparent service.

🚗 Don’t miss out on this amazing deal! Visit us or call now for more information.

📍 Mississauga Auto Group
Address: 2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit 11 & 12, Mississauga, Ontario
📞 Phone: 905.808.1198
🌐 Website: www.mississaugaautogroup.com

 

Your next car is waiting for you!

This vehicle is a previous accident repair with the claim amount of $10,413

PLEASE VIEW CARFAX HISTORY REPORT : https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=jQ3LcuHW%2B5EOiZK1XD%2FK2MVimUdGEURu

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1
$14,950

+ taxes & licensing

Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

(905) 808 1198

2021 Hyundai Venue