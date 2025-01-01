$14,950+ tax & licensing
2021 Hyundai Venue
SEL
2021 Hyundai Venue
SEL
Location
Mississauga Auto Group Inc.
2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1
(905) 808 1198
Certified
$14,950
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 65,924 KM
Vehicle Description
2021 Hyundai Venue SEL for Sale – Low KMs, Great Features, Safety Certified!
Looking for a stylish and reliable compact SUV? Check out this 2021 Hyundai Venue SEL, now available at Mississauga Auto Group, an OMVIC-approved dealership.
📍 Location: 2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit 11 & 12, Mississauga, Ontario
📞 Contact: 905.808.1198
🌐 Visit Us: www.mississaugaautogroup.com
- Make/Model: 2021 Hyundai Venue SEL
- Mileage: Only 65,000 kms – Low KMs!
- Features:
- Backup Camera for safer driving
- Heated Seats for extra comfort
- Compact and efficient SUV
- Condition: Excellent, safety certified for your peace of mind
- Same-Day Financing: Drive away today with competitive low-interest rates.
- Additional Warranty Available: Enjoy extra coverage for worry-free ownership.
- Trusted Dealership: OMVIC-approved dealer offering honest and transparent service.
🚗 Don’t miss out on this amazing deal! Visit us or call now for more information.
📍 Mississauga Auto Group
Address: 2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit 11 & 12, Mississauga, Ontario
📞 Phone: 905.808.1198
🌐 Website: www.mississaugaautogroup.com
Your next car is waiting for you!
This vehicle is a previous accident repair with the claim amount of $10,413
PLEASE VIEW CARFAX HISTORY REPORT : https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=jQ3LcuHW%2B5EOiZK1XD%2FK2MVimUdGEURu
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Seating
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Mississauga Auto Group Inc.
Email Mississauga Auto Group Inc.
Mississauga Auto Group Inc.
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
XXX-XXX-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
(905) 808 1198