$39,995+ tax & licensing
2021 Jeep Gladiator
Sport S | SoftTop | AdvSafety | ColdWeather | 4X4
Location
Peel Chrysler Fiat
212 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5H 1G6
905-278-6181
$39,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
103,609KM
VIN 1C6JJTAG4ML522379
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Hydro Blue Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P8343A
- Mileage 103,609 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Peel Chrysler Fiat
212 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5H 1G6
2021 Jeep Gladiator