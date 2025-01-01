Menu
2021 Jeep Gladiator

103,609 KM

$39,995

+ tax & licensing
Sport S | SoftTop | AdvSafety | ColdWeather | 4X4

12511027

Peel Chrysler Fiat

212 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5H 1G6

905-278-6181

Contact Seller

Used
103,609KM
VIN 1C6JJTAG4ML522379

  • Exterior Colour Hydro Blue Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P8343A
  • Mileage 103,609 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

212 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5H 1G6
