Menu
Account
Sign In

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

102,975 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

ALTITUDE 4X4

Watch This Vehicle
13050521

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

ALTITUDE 4X4

Location

DEMO Honda

2458 Dundas St W, Mississauga, ON L5K 1R8

  1. 13050521
  2. 13050521
  3. 13050521
  4. 13050521
  5. 13050521
  6. 13050521
  7. 13050521
  8. 13050521
  9. 13050521
  10. 13050521
  11. 13050521
  12. 13050521
  13. 13050521
  14. 13050521
  15. 13050521
  16. 13050521
  17. 13050521
  18. 13050521
  19. 13050521
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
102,975KM
Good Condition
VIN 1C4RJFAG2MC685674

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 102,975 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From DEMO Honda

Used 2013 Ford Escape FWD 4dr SE for sale in Mississauga, ON
2013 Ford Escape FWD 4dr SE 186,032 KM $10,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford Edge Titanium AWD for sale in Mississauga, ON
2019 Ford Edge Titanium AWD 98,631 KM $25,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 RAM 1500 Rebel 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7
2022 RAM 1500 Rebel 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box 102,145 KM $51,995 + tax & lic

Email DEMO Honda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
DEMO Honda

DEMO Honda

Primary

2458 Dundas St W, Mississauga, ON L5K 1R8
Quick Links
Directions Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

DEMO Honda

-

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee