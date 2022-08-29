Menu
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

18,452 KM

Details Description Features

$54,995

+ tax & licensing
L Laredo

Location

212 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5H 1G6

18,452KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • VIN: 1C4RJKAG3M8156519

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Stock # 220904A
  • Mileage 18,452 KM

Vehicle Description

GREAT NEWS! You just found the vehicle you've been searching for! How long have you been looking for something as nice as this? *FREE CarFax (click the link above to check it out at no cost to you!)* *JUST ARRIVED* PENDING SAFETY CERTIFICATION! (Have you seen some of these other dealers stating in their advertisements that certification is an additional fee? NOT HERE! Our certification is already included in our low sale prices to save you more!) We have a fantastic selection of freshly traded vehicles ready for anyone looking to SAVE BIG$$$!!! Over 7 acres and 1000 New Used vehicles in inventory! Have you followed us on YouTube, Instagram and TikTok yet? We have Monthly giveaways to Subscribers! WE TAKE ALL TRADES CREDIT. WE SHIP ANYWHERE IN CANADA! OUR TEAM IS READY TO SERVE YOU 7 DAYS! COME SEE WHY ''NOBODY BEATS A DEAL FROM PEEL!''. All advertised prices are for cash sale only. Optional Finance and Lease terms are available. A Loan Processing Fee of $499 may apply to facilitate selected Finance or Lease options. If opting to trade an encumbered vehicle towards a purchase and require Peel Chrysler to facilitate a lien payout on your behalf, a Lien Payout Fee of $299 may apply. Contact us for details. Peel Chrysler Pre-Owned Vehicles come standard with only one key.

Vehicle Features

Monotone Paint
Tires: 265/60R18 BSW On/Off-Road
Cloth Bucket Seats
Normal Duty Suspension
3.45 Rear Axle Ratio
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS
Quick Order Package 22A
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC
Wheels: 18'' x 8'' Aluminum
Radio: Uconnect 5 w/8.4'' Flush Display

