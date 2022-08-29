2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

$54,995 + taxes & licensing 1 8 , 4 5 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9117913

9117913 Stock #: 220904A

220904A VIN: 1C4RJKAG3M8156519

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 3-cylinder

Stock # 220904A

Mileage 18,452 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Monotone Paint Tires: 265/60R18 BSW On/Off-Road Seating Cloth Bucket Seats Mechanical Normal Duty Suspension 3.45 Rear Axle Ratio Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Additional Features Quick Order Package 22A TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC Wheels: 18'' x 8'' Aluminum Radio: Uconnect 5 w/8.4'' Flush Display

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.