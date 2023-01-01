2021 Jeep Wrangler

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 1 , 1 1 2 K M Used

Listing ID: 10283160

10283160 Stock #: 605991

605991 VIN: 1c4hjxeg7mw605991

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Stock # 605991

Mileage 51,112 KM

Vehicle Features Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Bluetooth Safety Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Rearview Camera Additional Features USB port

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.