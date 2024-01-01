Menu
<meta charset=utf-8 /><meta charset=utf-8 /> 2021 JEEP WRANGLER SAHARA UNLIMITED  4X4 <meta charset=utf-8 /> With Upgraded 22 Fuel Alloy Wheels and LIFT KIT This jeep comes with Heated seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Apple Carplay, Backup Camera, Cruise Control, Remote Starter and many more features. It is  powered by a 2.0L turbocharged V4 engine which produces 270 horsepower. It comes with 8-speed <span>TorqueFlite® automatic transmission. </span> HST and licensing will be extra * $999 Financing fee conditions may apply* Financing Available at as low as 7.69% O.A.C We approve everyone-good bad credit, newcomers, students. Previously declined by bank ? No problem !! Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application. Apply for pre-approval today !! At B TOWN AUTO SALES we are not only Concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location 6435 DIXIE RD unit 5, MISSISSAUGA, ON L5T 1X4. We also believe in the importance of establishing a lifelong relationship with our clients which starts from the moment you walk-in to the dealership. We,re here for you every step of the way and aims to provide the most prominent, friendly and timely service with each experience you have with us. You can think of us as being like ‘YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS’ where you can always count on us to provide you with the best automotive care.

2021 Jeep Wrangler

98,376 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2021 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara

2021 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

98,376KM
Used
VIN 1C4HJXEN6MW575042

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 98,376 KM

2021 JEEP WRANGLER SAHARA UNLIMITED  4X4


With Upgraded 22" Fuel Alloy Wheels and LIFT KIT

This jeep comes with Heated seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Apple Carplay, Backup Camera, Cruise Control, Remote Starter and many more features. It is  powered by a 2.0L turbocharged V4 engine which produces 270 horsepower. It comes with 8-speed TorqueFlite® automatic transmission. 

HST and licensing will be extra

* $999 Financing fee conditions may apply*



Financing Available at as low as 7.69% O.A.C



We approve everyone-good bad credit, newcomers, students.



Previously declined by bank ? No problem !!



Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application.

Apply for pre-approval today !!



At B TOWN AUTO SALES we are not only Concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location 6435 DIXIE RD unit 5, MISSISSAUGA, ON L5T 1X4. We also believe in the importance of establishing a lifelong relationship with our clients which starts from the moment you walk-in to the dealership. We,re here for you every step of the way and aims to provide the most prominent, friendly and timely service with each experience you have with us. You can think of us as being like ‘YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS’ where you can always count on us to provide you with the best automotive care.

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Alloy Wheels

Remote Starter

Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rearview Camera

USB port

B Town Auto Sales

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

B Town Auto Sales

844-902-5177

2021 Jeep Wrangler