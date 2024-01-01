2021 Jeep Wrangler

Menu
Unlimited Sport 80th Anniversary 4x4 -Ltd Avail-

Unlimited Sport 80th Anniversary 4x4 -Ltd Avail-

Location

Peel Chrysler Fiat

212 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5H 1G6

905-278-6181

VIN 1C4HJXDN1MW710669

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 92,352 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

212 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5H 1G6
