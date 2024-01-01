Menu
2021 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara It comes with Apple carplay, Android auto, Backup camera, Bluetooth, AM/FM Radio, Cruise control, USB Port, Remote starter and many more features. HST and licensing will be extra * $999 Financing fee conditions may apply* Financing Available at as low as 7.69% O.A.C We approve everyone-good bad credit, newcomers, students. Previously declined by bank ? No problem !! Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application. Apply for pre-approval today !! At B TOWN AUTO SALES we are not only Concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location 6435 DIXIE RD unit 5, MISSISSAUGA, ON L5T 1X4. We also believe in the importance of establishing a lifelong relationship with our clients which starts from the moment you walk-in to the dealership. We,re here for you every step of the way and aims to provide the most prominent, friendly and timely service with each experience you have with us. You can think of us as being like 'YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS' where you can always count on us to provide you with the best automotive care.

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Location

Used
113,414KM
VIN 1C4HJXEN5MW612629

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 113,414 KM

It comes with Apple carplay, Android auto, Backup camera, Bluetooth, AM/FM Radio, Cruise control, USB Port, Remote starter and many more features.

HST and licensing will be extra

* $999 Financing fee conditions may apply*



Financing Available at as low as 7.69% O.A.C



We approve everyone-good bad credit, newcomers, students.



Previously declined by bank ? No problem !!



Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application.


Apply for pre-approval today !!



At B TOWN AUTO SALES we are not only Concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location 6435 DIXIE RD unit 5, MISSISSAUGA, ON L5T 1X4. We also believe in the importance of establishing a lifelong relationship with our clients which starts from the moment you walk-in to the dealership. We,re here for you every step of the way and aims to provide the most prominent, friendly and timely service with each experience you have with us. You can think of us as being like ‘YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS’ where you can always count on us to provide you with the best automotive care.

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Rearview Camera
Apple CarPlay

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Android Auto

Convenience

Remote Starter

Safety

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Additional Features

USB port

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

