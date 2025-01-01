Menu
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE at B TOWN AUTO SALES, we assure you to provide HONEST CUSTOMER SERVICE and your experience is going to be unparalleled. Financing & Leasing AVAILABLE. We get you the lowest finance rates AS LOW AS 6.36% O.A.C. with flexible options to suit your needs. $999 financing fee conditions may apply* Open 7 days a week at 6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4. We serve all of Canada with shipping available nationwide and overseas. Facetime/Video On Demand. Best Extended Warranty Program also available For High-End Vehicles. All Your Trade-ins are welcome . Special financing price:$ * Cash Price:$* HST and Licensing will be extra. We approve everyone - Good-Bad Credit, Newcomers.

2021 Jeep Wrangler

63,400 KM

$40,888

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Jeep Wrangler

4xe Unlimited Sahara

12916013

2021 Jeep Wrangler

4xe Unlimited Sahara

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

$40,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
63,400KM
VIN 1C4JJXP62MW857993

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sting-Grey
  • Interior Colour Dark Saddle/Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 63,400 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
ABS
Child Safety Locks

Mechanical

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Interior

AM/FM Stereo

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C

B Town Auto Sales

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
