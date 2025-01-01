Menu
2021 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara – Iconic Off-Roader with Style

Finished in Black over Black interior, this 2021 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara embodies the legendary Jeep spirit with modern refinements. With four-door practicality, rugged 4x4 capability, and premium comfort features, this Sahara is built for both city streets and off-road trails.

Key Features & Options

3.6L Pentastar V6 engine with automatic transmission
Legendary Jeep 4x4 system with selectable drive modes
Removable hardtop and doors for open-air driving
Premium black cloth/leather-trimmed interior
Heated front seats & heated steering wheel
8.4-inch Uconnect infotainment system
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto integration
Navigation-ready with Bluetooth & USB connectivity
Alpine premium sound system
Dual-zone automatic climate control
Advanced safety features including blind spot monitoring, rearview camera, and parking assist
18-inch alloy wheels with all-terrain tires

Location

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

$38,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
83,683KM
VIN 1C4HJXEN0MW563422

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 83,683 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
ABS
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Stereo
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Mechanical

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C

Additional Features

FULLY EQUIPPED

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

B Town Auto Sales

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
