Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 83,683 KM
Vehicle Description
Finished in Black over Black interior, this 2021 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara embodies the legendary Jeep spirit with modern refinements. With four-door practicality, rugged 4x4 capability, and premium comfort features, this Sahara is built for both city streets and off-road trails.
Key Features & Options
3.6L Pentastar V6 engine with automatic transmission
Legendary Jeep 4x4 system with selectable drive modes
Removable hardtop and doors for open-air driving
Premium black cloth/leather-trimmed interior
Heated front seats & heated steering wheel
8.4-inch Uconnect infotainment system
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto integration
Navigation-ready with Bluetooth & USB connectivity
Alpine premium sound system
Dual-zone automatic climate control
Advanced safety features including blind spot monitoring, rearview camera, and parking assist
18-inch alloy wheels with all-terrain tires\
Special financing price:$38,888 *
Cash Price:$40,388*
HST and Licensing will be extra.
