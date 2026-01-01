$27,999+ taxes & licensing
2021 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Sport S 4x4
2021 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Sport S 4x4
Location
Mississauga Auto Group Inc.
2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1
(905) 808 1198
Certified
$27,999
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 99,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2021 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport S 4x4 – Soft Top Convertible
$27,999 + Tax & Applicable Fees
Only 99,000 KMs
*FLEXIBLE PAYMENTS OPTIONS AVAILABLE AT LOW % OAC.
Turn heads in this Army Gloss Green Wrangler with a sleek black interior — built for adventure on and off-road! This 5-seater soft top convertible is perfect for summer cruising or tackling tough terrain.
✨ Highlights:
✔ 4x4 Capability – Ready for Any Terrain
✔ Soft Top Convertible – Enjoy Open-Air Driving
✔ Upgraded Enthuze Satin Black Wheels 33X12.5 R17 TIRES
✔ Two Sets of Keys
✔ Clean, Rugged & Stylish
🛠 Available AS-IS or Safety Certified
💳 Flexible Monthly Payment Options Available
📍 MISSISSAUGA AUTO GROUP
2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit 11 & 12
Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1
📞 905-808-1198
🌐 www.mississaugaautogroup.com
Jeep Wrangler for sale Mississauga, 2021 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport S, used Jeep Wrangler Ontario, 4x4 SUV for sale Canada, soft top Jeep Wrangler Mississauga, off-road SUV Ontario, Jeep Wrangler convertible Canada, affordable Jeep Wrangler GTA, used SUVs Mississauga, Jeep Wrangler Sport S 4x4 deal Ontario, rugged SUV for sale Canada, Jeep Wrangler financing Mississauga
👉 Don’t miss out — this Wrangler won’t last long!
CARFAX LINK : https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=grolzAlT88APFmXGmo6x1skkGvRDg2+%2F
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Interior
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Mississauga Auto Group Inc.
Email Mississauga Auto Group Inc.
Mississauga Auto Group Inc.
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
XXX-XXX-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
(905) 808 1198