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<p><strong>2021 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport S 4x4 – Soft Top Convertible</strong> <br><strong>$27,999 + Tax & Applicable Fees</strong><br><strong>Only 99,000 KMs</strong></p><p><strong>*FLEXIBLE PAYMENTS OPTIONS AVAILABLE AT LOW % OAC.</strong></p><p>Turn heads in this <strong>Army Gloss Green Wrangler</strong> with a sleek <strong>black interior</strong> — built for adventure on and off-road! This <strong>5-seater soft top convertible</strong> is perfect for summer cruising or tackling tough terrain.</p><p>✨ <strong>Highlights:</strong><br>✔ 4x4 Capability – Ready for Any Terrain<br>✔ Soft Top Convertible – Enjoy Open-Air Driving<br>✔ Upgraded Enthuze Satin Black Wheels 33X12.5 R17 TIRES<br>✔ Two Sets of Keys<br>✔ Clean, Rugged & Stylish</p><p>🛠 <strong>Available AS-IS or Safety Certified</strong><br>💳 <strong>Flexible Monthly Payment Options Available</strong></p><hr><p>📍 <strong>MISSISSAUGA AUTO GROUP</strong><br>2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit 11 & 12<br>Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1</p><p>📞 <strong>905-808-1198</strong><br>🌐 <strong><a href=http://www.mississaugaautogroup.com/>www.mississaugaautogroup.com</a></strong></p><hr><p>Jeep Wrangler for sale Mississauga, 2021 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport S, used Jeep Wrangler Ontario, 4x4 SUV for sale Canada, soft top Jeep Wrangler Mississauga, off-road SUV Ontario, Jeep Wrangler convertible Canada, affordable Jeep Wrangler GTA, used SUVs Mississauga, Jeep Wrangler Sport S 4x4 deal Ontario, rugged SUV for sale Canada, Jeep Wrangler financing Mississauga</p><hr><p>👉 Don’t miss out — this Wrangler won’t last long!</p><p>CARFAX LINK : https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=grolzAlT88APFmXGmo6x1skkGvRDg2+%2F</p>

2021 Jeep Wrangler

99,000 KM

Details Description Features

$27,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sport S 4x4

Watch This Vehicle
14021934.808448664?w=640&h=480&q=75&bid=33498

2021 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sport S 4x4

Location

Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1

(905) 808 1198

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Contact Seller
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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
99,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C4HJXDG6MW829500

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 99,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport S 4x4 – Soft Top Convertible 
$27,999 + Tax & Applicable Fees
Only 99,000 KMs

*FLEXIBLE PAYMENTS OPTIONS AVAILABLE AT LOW % OAC.

Turn heads in this Army Gloss Green Wrangler with a sleek black interior — built for adventure on and off-road! This 5-seater soft top convertible is perfect for summer cruising or tackling tough terrain.

✨ Highlights:
✔ 4x4 Capability – Ready for Any Terrain
✔ Soft Top Convertible – Enjoy Open-Air Driving
✔ Upgraded Enthuze Satin Black Wheels 33X12.5 R17 TIRES
✔ Two Sets of Keys
✔ Clean, Rugged & Stylish

🛠 Available AS-IS or Safety Certified
💳 Flexible Monthly Payment Options Available

📍 MISSISSAUGA AUTO GROUP
2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit 11 & 12
Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1

📞 905-808-1198
🌐 www.mississaugaautogroup.com

Jeep Wrangler for sale Mississauga, 2021 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport S, used Jeep Wrangler Ontario, 4x4 SUV for sale Canada, soft top Jeep Wrangler Mississauga, off-road SUV Ontario, Jeep Wrangler convertible Canada, affordable Jeep Wrangler GTA, used SUVs Mississauga, Jeep Wrangler Sport S 4x4 deal Ontario, rugged SUV for sale Canada, Jeep Wrangler financing Mississauga

👉 Don’t miss out — this Wrangler won’t last long!

CARFAX LINK : https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=grolzAlT88APFmXGmo6x1skkGvRDg2+%2F

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Media / Nav / Comm

Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1
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(905) 808 1198

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$27,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

(905) 808 1198

2021 Jeep Wrangler