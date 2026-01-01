$27,995+ taxes & licensing
2021 Jeep Wrangler
Sahara 4Dr | Heated Cloth Seats | Alpine NAV | 4X4
2021 Jeep Wrangler
Sahara 4Dr | Heated Cloth Seats | Alpine NAV | 4X4
Location
Peel Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat
212 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5H 1G6
905-278-6181
$27,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 250839A
- Mileage 128,870 KM
Vehicle Description
COME SEE WHY ''NOBODY BEATS A DEAL FROM PEEL!'' Your Source for ALL make and models used cars and trucks.
2021 Jeep Wrangler 4Dr Sahara 4X4 | 2.0L Turbocharged I-4 Engine | Bright White | Heated Cloth Bucket Seats | Uconnect 8.4" Touchscreen Display w/ Navigation | Alpine Premium Audio System | LED Lighting Group | Cold Weather Group | Heated Steering Wheel | Remote Start | Apple CarPlay & Android Auto | Remote Proximity Keyless Entry | Dual-zone Automatic Climate Control | Black Freedom 3-piece Hard Top | Mopar Side Steps
This 2021 Jeep Wrangler Sahara comes finished in Bright White and is powered by the 2.0L Turbo Engine, giving you the open-air Jeep experience with modern everyday drivability and proven 4X4 capability. The Sahara trim is the sweet spot for buyers who want the iconic Wrangler look with a more refined daily-driving feel, and this one is equipped with the right comfort and technology upgrades including heated cloth bucket seats, a heated steering wheel, remote start, and the 8.4-inch Uconnect touchscreen with navigation. The Alpine premium audio system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto help make every drive feel more connected, while the LED Lighting Group gives it the sharp modern lighting look buyers love on a Wrangler. Finished with the Black Freedom 3-piece Hard Top, Mopar side steps, remote proximity keyless entry, and cold-weather features built for Canadian winters, this Sahara checks the right boxes for style, comfort, open-air freedom, and year-round Jeep capability.
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FREE CarFax included! Click the CarFax link in the listing to view the report.
Our advertised prices are for consumers/end users only and are not intended for dealer, wholesale, exporter, or broker purchases.
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Peel Chrysler is based in Port Credit, Mississauga, and proudly serves customers across Ontario and Canada, including Toronto, Oakville, North York, Richmond Hill, Ajax, Hamilton, Niagara Falls, Brampton, Scarborough, Vaughan, London, Windsor, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Brantford, Sarnia, Pickering, Huntsville, Milton, Woodbridge, Aurora, Newmarket, Orangeville, Georgetown, Markham, North Bay, Sudbury, Barrie, Oshawa, Kingston, Innisfil, and surrounding areas. Browse our selection of used cars, trucks, SUVs, vans, Ram, Jeep, Dodge, Chrysler, FIAT, and all makes and models at peelchrysler.com.
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Disclaimer: Prices are for consumer/end-user purchases only. Advertised priceas are all-in and include all dealer fees and charges, including the $499 loan processing fee where applicable, except HST, Fuel and Licensing, unless otherwise stated. Payments, rates, and terms are subject to approved credit and may change without notice. If a trade-in has an outstanding loan balance and Peel Chrysler is required to facilitate the lien payout, a $349 lien payout fee applies. Most pre-owned vehicles originally come with two keys; however, all Peel Chrysler pre-owned vehicles come standard with one key unless otherwise stated. Vehicle images may be digitally adjusted or enhanced for presentation purposes and may not always reflect the exact appearance of the vehicle. While we make every effort to ensure accuracy, vehicle details, features, options, materials, history, specifications, pricing, availability, and CarFax information should be verified with Peel Chrysler before purchase.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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905-278-6181