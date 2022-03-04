2021 Jeep Wrangler

$69,980 + taxes & licensing 1 1 , 2 7 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 8488746

8488746 Stock #: P2724

P2724 VIN: 1C4HJXFG0MW745928

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 11,275 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features 4x4 8 speed automatic

