Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Jeep Wrangler

11,275 KM

Details Description Features

$69,980

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$69,980

+ taxes & licensing

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

416-860-5663

Contact Seller
2021 Jeep Wrangler

2021 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Rubicon

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Rubicon

Location

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

2477 Motorway Blvd Unit 4, Mississauga, ON L5L 3R2

416-860-5663

  1. 8488746
  2. 8488746
  3. 8488746
  4. 8488746
  5. 8488746
  6. 8488746
  7. 8488746
  8. 8488746
  9. 8488746
  10. 8488746
  11. 8488746
  12. 8488746
  13. 8488746
  14. 8488746
  15. 8488746
  16. 8488746
  17. 8488746
  18. 8488746
  19. 8488746
  20. 8488746
  21. 8488746
  22. 8488746
  23. 8488746
  24. 8488746
  25. 8488746
  26. 8488746
  27. 8488746
  28. 8488746
  29. 8488746
  30. 8488746
  31. 8488746
Contact Seller

$69,980

+ taxes & licensing

11,275KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8488746
  • Stock #: P2724
  • VIN: 1C4HJXFG0MW745928

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 11,275 KM

Vehicle Description

17 X.5 Blk Alum Whls w/ Polished Lip, Cloth w/ Rubicon Logo - Black / Black, Bright White, Body-Colour Fender Flares, Body-Colour 3-piece Hardtop, Lt285/70r17c OWL Off-Road Tires, Mopar All-Weather Floor Mats, Mopar Plastic Door Sill Guards, Uconnect 4c Nav and Sound Group, Trailer Tow & HD Electrical Group, Remote Proximity Keyless Entry, V6 3.6L (ERG) - Other (W/25R), 8 Speed Automatic (DFT) - Automatic. NA

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Erin Mills Mitsubishi

2021 Chevrolet Tahoe...
 12,400 KM
$91,599 + tax & lic
2019 Mitsubishi Ecli...
 20,381 KM
$27,980 + tax & lic
2018 Mitsubishi Outl...
 122,410 KM
$33,129 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Erin Mills Mitsubishi

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

2477 Motorway Blvd Unit 4, Mississauga, ON L5L 3R2

Call Dealer

416-860-XXXX

(click to show)

416-860-5663

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory