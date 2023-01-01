Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Jeep Wrangler

47,674 KM

Details Features

$48,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$48,995

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-221-6608

Contact Seller
2021 Jeep Wrangler

2021 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara 2 SETS RIMS/TIRES, BOTH TOPS, LEATHER,

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara 2 SETS RIMS/TIRES, BOTH TOPS, LEATHER,

Location

The Humberview Group

290 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W9

866-221-6608

  1. 9566743
  2. 9566743
  3. 9566743
  4. 9566743
  5. 9566743
  6. 9566743
  7. 9566743
  8. 9566743
  9. 9566743
Contact Seller

$48,995

+ taxes & licensing

47,674KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9566743
  • Stock #: 677369P

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 47,674 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2023 Lexus ES 300 h ...
 65 KM
$57,888 + tax & lic
2022 Lexus NX 350h N...
 52 KM
$65,088 + tax & lic
2022 Toyota Venza LE...
 34 KM
$47,888 + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Cooksville Dodge Chrysler Jeep RAM

290 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W9

Call Dealer

866-221-XXXX

(click to show)

866-221-6608

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory