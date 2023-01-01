Menu
2021 Jeep Wrangler

22,233 KM

Details Description Features

$59,990

+ tax & licensing
B Town Auto Sales

844-902-5177

Unlimited High Altitude

Unlimited High Altitude

Location

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

22,233KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9959300
  • Stock #: 812086
  • VIN: 1c4hjxeg5mw812086

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 812086
  • Mileage 22,233 KM

Vehicle Description


2021 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited High Altitude

This jeep is powered by a 3.6L V6 engine which produces 285 horsepower and 260 lb-ft of torque. It comes with 8-speed automatic transmission. This jeep comes with one touch power top.

HST and licensing will be extra

Certification and e-testing are available for $699.

* $999 Financing fee conditions may apply*



Financing Available at as low as 6.99% O.A.C



We approve everyone-good bad credit, newcomers, students.



Previously declined by bank ? No problem !!



Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application.


Apply for pre-approval today !!



At B TOWN AUTO SALES we are not only Concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location 6435 DIXIE RD unit 5, MISSISSAUGA, ON L5T 1X4. We also believe in the importance of establishing a lifelong relationship with our clients which starts from the moment you walk-in to the dealership. We,re here for you every step of the way and aims to provide the most prominent, friendly and timely service with each experience you have with us. You can think of us as being like ‘YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS’ where you can always count on us to provide you with the best automotive care.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth

Comfort

Climate Control

Safety

Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rearview Camera

Additional Features

USB port

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

