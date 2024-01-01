Menu
FINANCING AVAILABLE* We accept No Credit! New Credit! Bad Credit! Bankruptcy! New Immigrants! Student! and more!!

TRADE* Do you have a Trade-in? We offer the most accurate vehicle evaluation report for your trade. (INSTANT CASH OFFER)

Simple Auto Sales & Services Ltd is a trusted family owned and operated business that has been serving loyal clients since 2013. At Simple Auto Sales & Services Ltd, we pride ourselves in providing the highest level of customer service in the industry. Buy with confidence from a 4.5 star rated dealer in the GTA & the surrounding areas. Looking to Finance a car and want to save money at the same time. To help our clients who cant buy a car for cash, we have marked down all our prices to finance only prices. Variable installation and delivery fees may apply.

At Simple Auto Sales & Services Ltd., we specialized in providing our customers with high quality used vehicles. We believe that buying a vehicle should not be difficult therefore, our goal is to provide a casual, no pressure, unique sales experience. COME IN TO TEST DRIVE THIS QUALITY VEHICLE, DONT MISS OUT ON DRIVING YOUR DREAM CAR TODAY!! For more information, please feel free to contact us at 64-717-0068 or visit us at 2829 Derry Rd E., Mississauga, ON.

OPEN Monday-Friday 9am-8pm, Saturday 10am-6pm & Sunday 11am-6 pm.

** Professionally Detailed .

 We finance! We not only sell vehicles, we build relationships!

  

Dont dream it. Drive it..

SIMPLE AUTO SALES AND SERVICES LTD.

2829 Derry Rd E.,                                   

Mississauga, ON L4T 1A5                      

905-956-7800                                    

705-252-2886

2021 Kia Forte

30,544 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Kia Forte

EX IVT

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Kia Forte

EX IVT

Location

Simple Auto Sales & Services Ltd

2829 Derry Rd E, Mississauga, ON L4T 1A5

647-717-0068

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

30,544KM
Used
VIN 3KPF54AD5ME263473

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 30,544 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Immobilizer
POWER REAR WINDOWS
PERIMETER ALARM
glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: height adjusting front seats
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Blind Spot Detection (BSD) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Exterior

Variable Intermittent Wipers
SPLASH GUARDS
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Light tinted glass
Black grille w/chrome surround
Tire mobility kit
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Chrome Side Windows Trim

Mechanical

Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
120 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
53 L Fuel Tank
60-Amp/Hr 600CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control
4.89 Axle Ratio
Engine: 2.0L MPI 4 Cyl DOHC 16V D-CVVT
Transmission: Intelligent Variable Automatic

Media / Nav / Comm

Window grid antenna
Streaming Audio

Additional Features

Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Instrument Panel Covered Bin
Metal-Look Door Panel Insert
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Simple Auto Sales & Services Ltd

Simple Auto Sales & Services Ltd

2829 Derry Rd E, Mississauga, ON L4T 1A5

647-717-0068

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Simple Auto Sales & Services Ltd

647-717-0068

2021 Kia Forte