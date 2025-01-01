Menu
2021 Kia Forte

103,475 KM

$18,499

+ tax & licensing
2021 Kia Forte

EX+ | NO ACCIDENT | CLEAN CARFAX |

12432556

2021 Kia Forte

EX+ | NO ACCIDENT | CLEAN CARFAX |

Location

AUTOCITY

260 Dundas St W, Mississauga, ON L5B 1J2

905-279-9990

CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

$18,499

+ taxes & licensing

Used
103,475KM
VIN 3KPF54AD9ME336439

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 1572
  • Mileage 103,475 KM

Vehicle Description

| NO ACCIDENT | CLEAN CARFAX | 

 

*LISTED PRICE INCLUDES $1000 FINANCE REBATE DISCOUNT.

CASH PRICE MAY VARY. CALL FOR MORE INFORMATION.

 

AutoCity Sales is family owned with over 30 years of combined Finance experience and are a trusted member of the Used Car Dealer Association (UCDA). Our priority is not only to provide you with the best price, but more importantly, a quality and  reliable vehicle, while maintaining the best customer service. Visit us at 260 Dundas Street West, Mississauga, ON! Call us at 905-279-9990 or email us at reception@auto9k.ca to book an appointment or speak to a Sales Representative today! 

 

CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified by an AutoCity trusted mechanic! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified. The certification package is available for $999 on qualified units (Certification is not available on unqualified units. Please ask your sales representative for more details). All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.

 

PRICE: We believe all customers deserve to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through stressful negotiations. We pride ourselves on providing a comfortable, hassle free environment, while monitoring the market and adjusting our prices daily to maintain the best price possible. No haggle pricing. No pressure. 

 

WARRANTY: This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with different terms and coverages available. Don't forget to ask for help choosing the right one for you.

Additional charges may apply. Ask your finance manager for more details. 

 

FINANCING: Good credit? Bad Credit? No Credit?  Bankruptcy? Consumer proposal? Collections?  We provide the best Approval rates with over 30 years of finance experience and offer the best credit rebuilding programs, to help you start rebuilding your credit today. Allow our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved today!

 

 

You can visit us in person at 260 Dundas Street West in Mississauga. Although every effort is made to ensure that the information provided to you is accurate and up to date; we do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions and or typography mistakes found on all of our pages, prices may change without notice, to ensure that you get the most updated information please call us at (905) 279-9990

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

AUTOCITY

AUTOCITY

260 Dundas St W, Mississauga, ON L5B 1J2
$18,499

+ taxes & licensing

AUTOCITY

905-279-9990

2021 Kia Forte