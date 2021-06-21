+ taxes & licensing
225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8
Make yourself comfortable in the 2021 Kia Forte EX that is a compact vehicle, not a compromise. Finally something that never looked like anything else on the road that you can call your own. Finished in an Aurora Black exterior with LED positioning lights with sideview mirror signal repeaters, gloss black and chrome coated grille with chrome exhaust tip to compliment the black cloth interior, balanced on a set of 16 alloy wheels. Pop open the hood and be impressed to find a 2.0L four (4) cylinder engine that is paired with a fuel rewarding Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT). Slide into the interior and you will find features including sunroof, backup camera, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, wireless phone charger, automatic headlights, leather wrapped steering wheel, lane keeping assist, driver attention alert system, forward collision-avoidance assist, blind spot detections, rear cross traffic alert and so much more. Hurry in and experience this 2021 Kia Forte for yourself!
PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL
