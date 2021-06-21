Menu
2021 Kia Forte

9,635 KM

Details

$21,990

+ tax & licensing
$21,990

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

905-896-6133

2021 Kia Forte

2021 Kia Forte

EX HEATED SEATS|HEATED STEERING|BACKUP CAM

2021 Kia Forte

EX HEATED SEATS|HEATED STEERING|BACKUP CAM

Location

The Humberview Group

225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8

905-896-6133

$21,990

+ taxes & licensing

9,635KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7403747
  Stock #: APR10121
  VIN: 3KPF54AD2ME293496

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # APR10121
  • Mileage 9,635 KM

Vehicle Description

Make yourself comfortable in the 2021 Kia Forte EX that is a compact vehicle, not a compromise. Finally something that never looked like anything else on the road that you can call your own. Finished in an Aurora Black exterior with LED positioning lights with sideview mirror signal repeaters, gloss black and chrome coated grille with chrome exhaust tip to compliment the black cloth interior, balanced on a set of 16 alloy wheels. Pop open the hood and be impressed to find a 2.0L four (4) cylinder engine that is paired with a fuel rewarding Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT). Slide into the interior and you will find features including sunroof, backup camera, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, wireless phone charger, automatic headlights, leather wrapped steering wheel, lane keeping assist, driver attention alert system, forward collision-avoidance assist, blind spot detections, rear cross traffic alert and so much more. Hurry in and experience this 2021 Kia Forte for yourself!

PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL


To book a test drive, call 1-877-564-9109, or visit AutoPark Georgetown, at 10 Todd Rd. Georgetown, ON. AutoPark Superstore is one of Ontario's largest used car dealer networks. www.autopark.ca. The four pillars of AutoPark are: 1) One of Ontarios largest used car dealer networks 2) Low no haggle Pricing, 3) 7 day exchange policy, 4) No charge job loss protection. AutoPark Georgetown serves Georgetown, Acton, Milton, and the Halton Hills region. Finance this vehicle from as low as 6.99% OAC. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Carfax history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used! The Humberview Group, 20 stores, 17 brands, 5000 vehicles, 1 promise: Serving you better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends. [Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at autopark.ca]

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive
CVT

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Mississauga

225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8

905-896-6133

